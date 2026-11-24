Thomas Markle Sr faces federal indictment for child pornography possession after FBI raids found explicit material in Los Angeles and Mexico storage units.

Thomas Markle Sr has been formally indicted on federal charges related to the possession of child pornography. The 82-year-old former resident of California and Mexico now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted of the two counts filed against him. This legal development follows a multinational investigation triggered by the discovery of illicit images in storage facilities linked to his name. The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father is currently being held without bond in a federal custody facility in Florida.

Investigation Originated From Philippines Discovery

The catalyst for the federal probe occurred when Thomas Markle Jr, the 60-year-old son of the defendant, located a significant amount of child sexual abuse material at a residence they previously shared in Cebu, Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr subsequently reported the location of this material to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He further alleged that his father had rented two storage units in Los Angeles containing additional illicit content, prompting federal agents to open a formal case. The discovery in the Philippines initiated a cross-border effort that eventually expanded to include raids in California and Mexico.

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FBI Seized 78 Items From Los Angeles Units

During the execution of search warrants in California, FBI agents confiscated approximately 78 items from the two storage units Thomas Markle Sr had rented since 2008. The seized evidence included slides, film negatives, and books suspected of containing child pornography. Court documents indicate that the unit received an automatic payment as recently as the month prior to the arrest. Among the developed negatives, investigators found images depicting sexually abusive acts involving young girls at a motel in the Philippines. Other materials showed minors in various states of undress at the Anahaw Lodge motel.

Indictment Details Specific Alleged Victims

The official indictment provides specific details regarding the nature of the alleged offenses. It states that at least one of the images involved a prepubescent minor, while another depicted a minor who had not reached the age of 12. The charges carry severe legal implications, including a statutory minimum of 20 years imprisonment. Thomas Markle Sr is scheduled to be arraigned on these possession charges in the coming weeks at the US District Court of Los Angeles. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether additional charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

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Mexico Storage Raid Revealed Extensive Evidence

A separate investigation emerged after reports alerted federal authorities to a storage unit Thomas Markle Sr rented in Rosarito, Mexico. The unit, which had been abandoned after he stopped payments in 2025, contained black-and-white prints of naked Asian females, some appearing to be minors. Investigators also found books and magazines sexualizing children, VHS tapes with titles such as Boys Brother and Sister Russian XX and Manila Nites, and computers with hard drives. Graffiti on a paper plate included the phrase DARK WEB alongside various URLs.

Guards Detected During Joint US Mexico Operation

Mexican Guardia Nacional sex crimes investigators participated in the raid on the Rosarito facility alongside US officials. The operation involved forensic computing experts and crime scene investigators from the Baja state attorney general's office. Witnesses observed agents rummaging through boxes and reacting visibly to the content they viewed. A search warrant obtained by journalists authorized the seizure of evidence related to child sexual abuse and human trafficking. Thomas Markle Sr remains in custody in Florida while facing potential parallel charges in the Philippines.