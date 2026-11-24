Thomas Markle Sr. is charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material across multiple locations. The former father-in-law of Meghan Markle faces up to 40 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in the Central District of California have filed serious criminal charges against Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, accusing him of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material across international and domestic jurisdictions. The indictment alleges that Markle Sr. knowingly held images and videos involving minors, triggering a multi-agency investigation that has spanned from the Philippines to storage facilities in Los Angeles.

Core Details of Federal Indictment

Thomas Markle Sr. is currently in federal custody in Florida, where he was taken into custody following the execution of search warrants approved by a judicial authority. According to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Shalea Essayli, who spoke on Tuesday, November 24, federal law enforcement received notification last month regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material located in the Philippines and at two separate storage units in Los Angeles.

Also read Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas indicted on child porn charges in California, faces 40 years in prison

The indictment specifically details two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting, or importing any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation material, alongside one count of possessing such material. Essayli stated that the evidence recovered includes 35 mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children. The legal framework for these charges carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count if Markle Sr. is convicted.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Statements

Thomas Markle Jr., the half-brother of Meghan Markle, has been vocal about the allegations, telling The Sun on October 22 that he discovered boxes containing child sexual abuse material at his father's home in the Philippines and subsequently alerted authorities. In a separate statement issued on November 6, Essayli confirmed that Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs that depict himself with minor girls.

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Thomas Markle Sr. has vehemently denied all accusations, describing the claims as a malicious attempt to destroy his reputation. Speaking to the Daily Mail on October 23, he expressed shock and hurt, stating, I could never do what I am being accused of. This is bulls***. It is just a bunch of lies. It is sick. He further asserted that he has no idea why his son is trying to destroy him with these lies.

Federal Response and Medical Assessment

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has moved forward with aggressive prosecution plans, emphasizing the severity of the alleged crimes against minors. FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement on Friday, November 6, declaring that Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. The bureau intends to prosecute the case to the fullest extent of federal law.

Legal proceedings also include a determination regarding the defendant's mental capacity. Reports indicate that Thomas Markle Sr. has sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him with a reasonable degree of medical certainty. This assessment ensures that the judicial process can move forward with standard protocols for defendants found competent to stand trial in federal court.

Impact on Family and Next Steps

Meghan Markle, who has been estranged from her father since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, released a statement on October 23 addressing the disturbing news. She expressed deep distress and directed her thoughts to any children who may have been harmed. She clarified that the distance she maintained from her father and her decision to prohibit him from contact with her own children were motivated solely by the desire to protect them from potential harm.

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The case remains an active and ongoing investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Shalea Essayli urged anyone with knowledge of individuals who receive, possess, distribute, or produce child sexual abuse material to report such information to the FBI at the official hotline number 800 CALL FBI. The prosecution team is committed to holding Mr. Markle accountable under federal statutes designed to protect minors from exploitation and abuse.