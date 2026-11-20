Thomas Markle Sr. was declared mentally competent to stand trial for possessing indecent images of children, as his son Thomas Jr. and daughter Meghan Markle respond to the allegations.

Thomas Markle Sr. has been declared mentally competent to stand trial for federal charges related to the possession of indecent images of children, according to recent legal proceedings in Florida. The 82-year-old was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on November 10, 2026, in Clearwater, Florida, marking a significant escalation in the legal battle between the estranged father and his family.

Legal Competency and Jail Booking Details

Thomas Markle Sr. was processed at the Pinellas County Jail on November 10, 2026, following his arrest in Florida. During the booking process, he was asked about his family members and later mistook his daughter, Meghan Markle, for his other daughter, Samantha Markle. Documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal that he stated, "Mr. Markle said that he has a son named Thomas Junior and a daughter named Meghan Markle," and added, "I think Meghan is Samantha, I only have one daughter and one son." The report notes that he had been residing at Samantha Markle's home earlier that week, which may have contributed to the confusion regarding his children.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr. Found Competent to Stand Trial in Florida Court

Thomas Markle Jr. Reports Abuse Material

The investigation was initially launched in October after Thomas Markle Jr. turned over child sex abuse material that he allegedly found in boxes at his father's house in the Philippines. Thomas Jr. stated in a formal declaration, "When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad." He further emphasized the finality of their relationship by adding, "I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years - but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him." This disclosure triggered the federal inquiry that led to the current charges.

Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Allegations

Thomas Markle Sr. has vehemently denied the accusations, describing them as fabricated and malicious. He told the Daily Mail in October, "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," and slammed the claims as "sick lies." He continued, stating, "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is bulls***. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies." Despite his denials, he was arrested on a federal charge of possession of child pornography and was released on bond the same day. He was subsequently arrested a second time after he cut off his ankle monitor.

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Meghan Markle's Statement on Distress

Meghan Markle issued a public statement addressing the news, expressing that she is "deeply distressed" by the allegations against her estranged father. She said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed." She recalled that in 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection containing "troubling and disturbing allegations against my father," which she was assured were being investigated. Meghan explained that her primary motive for distancing herself from her father was to protect her own children.

Background and Family History

Thomas Markle Sr. has a long history of strained relations with his son, Thomas Markle Jr., whom he has frequently criticized. Reports indicate that Thomas Sr. claimed his son "never went past the eighth grade in school" and "did not accomplish anything." He stated, "He dropped out in eighth grade," and added, "It was so stupid to not go back to school. At that time, we lived in the valley. He hung out with friends, smoked a lot of weed and stuff. He should have been back in school. I mocked him, the fact that he did get a decent education or try to. I mocked him about it a lot." Thomas Sr., who stated he was struggling with memory issues, also referred to Meghan as his sister before apologizing for the slipup during his jail booking.