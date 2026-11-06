Thomas Markle Sr Child Abuse Probe Expands to Include Son and US Storage

Philippine authorities identify Thomas Markle Jr as person of interest as child sexual abuse image investigation widens to include storage units in Los Angeles and Mexico.

Philippine Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced Thursday that investigators have uncovered more than 7,000 child sexual abuse images on devices allegedly belonging to Thomas Markle Sr. Officials in the Philippines confirmed that the photos and one video exclusively featured underage males and females of Asian, Latin, and European descent, with some victims as young as ten and 11 years old.

Thomas Markle Jr Named Person of Interest

Secretary Remulla revealed at a press conference in Manila that Thomas Markle Jr has now been officially named a person of interest in the allegations facing his father. The disclosure marks a significant escalation in the probe, as Thomas Markle Jr was originally the individual who alerted local Philippine police and the FBI to the haul of images he claimed to have discovered in his father Thomas Markle Sr's belongings.

Also read FBI Raid Looms on Thomas Markle Sr Storage Units Amid Child Abuse Probe

Remulla stated that there are signs pointing to the son's involvement in the crime, but he emphasized that Thomas Markle Jr is not currently being treated as a suspect. He described the discovered materials as the most deplorable displays of impunity toward sexual activity that he has ever witnessed, while confirming that Thomas Markle Jr remains in Cebu City.

Widening Scope to US and Mexico Locations

The investigation has expanded beyond the initial devices found in the Philippines to include potential evidence in storage facilities across North America. The FBI was urged to search for a third stash of child sexual abuse images located in storage containers in Los Angeles, California, where Thomas Markle Sr previously resided. Thomas Markle Jr has explicitly instructed the FBI to examine his father's lock-ups in Los Angeles, expressing dread at what might be found given the severity of items already discovered.

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Additionally, the Daily Mail reported last week that another stash of child pornography was found in a lock-up in Rosarito, Mexico. One photograph from this location showed Thomas Markle Sr on a bed with his arm wrapped around a young Asian female, while other images depicted her alone and naked. Mexican investigators raided Thomas Markle Sr's storage locker in Rosarito last Saturday to secure this evidence.

Medical Status and Family Estrangement

Thomas Markle Sr, who has been estranged from his daughter Meghan Markle for years, has been moved into a care home for dementia patients in Florida. He returned to the United States in May, raising concerns among authorities that his declining health might hinder the ability of the FBI or Philippine National Police to interview him effectively. Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police noted that ownership of the nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, and a camera containing the files had not yet been definitively confirmed.

Meghan Markle, who moved back to the United Kingdom with Prince Harry in August, stated she was deeply distressed by the allegations regarding her father. She revealed that she received a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2019 containing troubling and disturbing allegations about Thomas Markle Sr. Although the Metropolitan Police admitted they never shared these details with other law enforcement agencies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the force's conduct in handling the matter.

Witness Accounts and Neighboring Claims

Secretary Remulla mentioned that the police are following up on witness reports suggesting underage girls are brought to a specific property. The Sun, which has been communicating with Thomas Markle Jr for weeks, reported that a neighbor made the claim after seeing young relatives of Thomas Markle Jr's Filipina fiancée at the location. Rose, his partner of two years, informed police that her siblings aged 11, 14, 16, and 17, as well as a three-year-old niece, were regular visitors to the property.

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Rose is said to have shown officers TikTok videos that she and her siblings created inside and outside the house. Despite these witness accounts, Remulla stressed that Thomas Markle Jr remains only a person of interest and not a suspect, with authorities expecting to clarify his level of involvement in the next few days. Thomas Markle Sr has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but continues to deny ever possessing child abuse imagery.