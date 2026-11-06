Thomas Markle Sr. Arrested on Federal Child Pornography Charge

Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, faces a federal possession charge tied to storage units in Los Angeles. He denies the allegations, and Meghan Markle has publicly addressed her family distance.

Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he possessed child sexual abuse material, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The statement said Thomas Wayne Markle is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. CBS reported that at least three sources confirmed the arrest of Thomas Markle Sr., known as Thomas Markle in the media, although the case itself remains sealed.

The Justice Department statement described the allegations in detail. It said the material included sexually explicit photographs of Thomas Markle Sr. himself with prepubescent girls, stored in two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented for nearly two decades. The complaint is an initial charging document, and the statement did not specify the date of the arrest beyond saying the arrest occurred on the day it was announced.

Also read Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Arrested for Possession of Child Porn

Federal Complaint Details the Storage Unit Evidence

The federal case against Thomas Wayne Markle centers on material allegedly found in two Los Angeles-area storage units. According to the Justice Department, the units had been rented by the 82-year-old for nearly two decades, which places the alleged possession over a long period rather than a single incident.

The chain of events that led to the arrest began with reporting by The Sun. That outlet reported that Thomas Markle Jr. had allegedly discovered child sexual abuse images in his father's possession while clearing out his father's residence in the Philippines. The allegations involving the Philippines residence were first made public through that report, and the federal complaint in the United States is a separate proceeding that focuses on the storage units in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Markle Denies Allegations While Meghan Responds

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the accusations in comments to the Daily Mail. He described the claims as a bunch of lies and said he could never do what he is being accused of, calling it the worst thing anyone could accuse him of.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has also addressed the matter publicly. She said the letter shared with the Metropolitan Police in London in 2018 made troubling and disturbing allegations against her father, and that she had been given assurances the claims were being investigated. She said her distance from her father and her decision not to allow him contact with her children was for one reason, which was to protect them. She added that she had trusted the authorities were doing the same for other families.

Meghan Markle also said that despite certain media publications distorting the story over the years, her choices had been made to safeguard her children. Those statements were made in her own words and reflect her position on the family conflict, not an independent finding of the courts or police.

Charges, Pending Proceedings and Family Fallout

The charge against Thomas Wayne Markle is one count of possession of child pornography under the federal complaint filed by prosecutors. Because the case remains sealed, the public record available in the source does not include the court schedule, bail terms, or any plea, and those details have not been confirmed.

Advertisement

The episode adds a new dimension to a long-running family dispute in which Meghan Markle has already been in public conflict with relatives. Thomas Markle Jr. is the person whose discovery of the images first brought the allegations into public view, and his role in the reporting is central to how the case developed. Readers should treat the allegations as unproven until the court process produces findings, since Thomas Wayne Markle has denied them.