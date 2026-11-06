Thomas Markle Sr. Arrested Amid Allegations of Child Sex Abuse Images

Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, has been arrested amid an investigation related to child sex abuse material he allegedly possessed.

The allegations against Markle Sr. first emerged in October when his son Thomas Markle Jr. reported to authorities that he discovered the inappropriate images at his father’s home in the Philippines.

Markle Jr. reportedly told detectives he found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sexual abuse images where Markle Sr. was living. The undersecretary for the Philippines Department of Justice confirmed the allegations are currently being investigated by a task force specifically devoted to anti-human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr. Arrested on Federal Child Exploitation Charges

The investigation extended to a digital forensic examination following the confiscation of a computer belonging to Markle Sr..” “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” Markle said.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

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”Pink Floyd Marks ‘Animals’ 50th Anniversary With Reissue Featuring Unreleased MusicMeghan Markle added that she was alerted by U.K. authorities in 2018 about her father’s alleged activities, and while police lacked evidence to pursue charges at the time, the accusations were enough that Meghan entirely cut off contact with her father.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” Thomas Markle Sr. told thefollowing his son’s accusations. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of … This is bullshit. It’s just a bunch of lies.

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