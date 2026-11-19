Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, will be subject to a court hearing on his mental competency.

Meghan Markle's father is preparing for a hearing on whether he is mentally competent to stand trial in Florida charged with possessing child abuse images.

Thomas Markle Sr. was in a care home that specializes in dementia when he was arrested by the FBI on November 6. He has denied the allegations against him, which he described as "sick lies.

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" A judge at Federal Court in Tampa, Florida, will hear legal argument at 2.30pm local time about whether Markle Sr. is mentally fit to face a trial. Why It Matters Markle Sr. has had multiple health problems dating back years, including heart attacks in 2018 around the time of Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry. Last year, his leg was amputated and he has reportedly also experienced a stroke.

At the same time, a trial and jury verdict would give Meghan definitive closure on whether the allegations against him are true. Markle Sr. has also been charged in the Philippines with similar offences. How Thomas Markle's Competency Hearing Could Impact Trial Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Newsweek that if Markle Sr. is not considered competent to stand trial then it may not mean his release and acquittal.

"Maybe it's something that can be used in mitigation at sentencing but it's not a legal defense as long you knowingly possess or distribute or receive the unlawful material," Rahmani said. "You can argue that you're incompetent to stand trial," but if successful then "you stay in custody until you return to competence and can assist your legal defense," he added. "It's not a free pass.

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" The Investigation Into Thomas Markle In October, The Sun revealed Markle Sr's son, Tom Markle Jr, had reported him to police in the Philippines after saying he had found boxes containing hundreds or even thousands of images, including some he felt depicted child abuse. Markle Sr. said: "I welcome an investigation because I didn't do this. I'm scared because I don't feel safe any more. People believe accusations, even if they are not true.

" In response, Meghan said she had been handed a letter by British police in the months after her 2018 wedding in which Markle Sr. had been accused of similar crimes. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they received a letter in January 2019 and ITV reported it was from Markle Sr's ex-wife Roslyn Loveless, who has since died.

There were further raids on Thomas Markle Sr's lock-ups in Mexico and Los Angeles, which led to his arrest by the FBI on November 6. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement at the time: “Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.

” In the same release, FBI Director Kash Patel said: “Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida.

" The U.S. Attorney's Office for Central District of California referenced 78 items found in searches "including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected CSAM. " Among them were two images of an adult man, who they said had been identified as Markle Sr. by a witness, "with a nude prepubescent girl.

" A third image showed "a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines," according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Markle Sr. was initially bailed but was remanded in custody after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: John Fitzpatrick and Cristina Diciu.

Meghan Markle's father is preparing for a hearing on whether he is mentally competent to stand trial in Florida charged with possessing child abuse images. Thomas Markle Sr. was in a care home that specializes in dementia when he was arrested by the FBI on November 6. He has denied the allegations against him, which he described as"sick lies.

" A judge at Federal Court in Tampa, Florida, will hear legal argument at 2.30pm local time about whether Markle Sr. is mentally fit to face a trial. Markle Sr. has had multiple health problems dating back years, including heart attacks in 2018 around the time of Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry. Last year, his leg was amputated and he has reportedly also experienced a stroke.

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At the same time, a trial and jury verdict would give Meghan definitive closure on whether the allegations against him are true. Markle Sr. has also been charged in the Philippines with similar offences.that if Markle Sr. is not considered competent to stand trial then it may not mean his release and acquittal.

"Maybe it's something that can be used in mitigation at sentencing but it's not a legal defense as long you knowingly possess or distribute or receive the unlawful material," Rahmani said. "You can argue that you're incompetent to stand trial," but if successful then"you stay in custody until you return to competence and can assist your legal defense," he added. "It's not a free pass.

"revealed Markle Sr's son, Tom Markle Jr, had reported him to police in the Philippines after saying he had found boxes containing hundreds or even thousands of images, including some he felt depicted child abuse. :"I welcome an investigation because I didn't do this. I'm scared because I don't feel safe any more. People believe accusations, even if they are not true.

" In response, Meghan said she had been handed a letter by British police in the months after her 2018 wedding in which Markle Sr. had been accused of similar crimes. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they received a letter in January 2019 and ITV reported it was from Markle Sr's ex-wife Roslyn Loveless, who has since died.

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement at the time: “Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law. ” In the same release, FBI Director Kash Patel said: “Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions.

Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida.

" The U.S. Attorney's Office for Central District of California referenced 78 items found in searches"including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected CSAM. " Among them were two images of an adult man, who they said had been identified as Markle Sr. by a witness,"with a nude prepubescent girl. " A third image showed"a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.