Thomas Sr. is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a mental competency hearing to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Thomas Markle’s eldest daughter, Samantha Markle, joined her father in court as a judge prepared to determine whether he is fit to stand trial in Accompanied by her husband, Mark Phillips, Samantha, 61, was seen in a wheelchair outside the Sam M. Gibbons United States Courthouse in Tampa, Florida, according to video obtained by Page Six.

Phillips, for his part, told us he and Samantha were doing “not too bad” and described the day as “another day in paradise. ” Samantha, however, remained silent. As Page Six previously reported, Thomas Sr. was under investigation by the Cebu City Police Office in the Philippines after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., allegedly discoveredThomas Markle Sr. appears in a mugshot provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Lakeland, Fla.

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“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up. … Shame on him,” she said. She also accused her brother of using their father as a “cash cow” and claimed he “made up the most outrageous lies” after Thomas Sr. stopped giving him money.

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She also referenced similar “troubling and disturbing” allegations against her father that had been shared with her in a letter she received in 2018, which she saidOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! The New York Post Thomas Markle Sr. appears in a mugshot provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Lakeland, Fla.