Thomas Markle Jr. Federal Arrest Child Pornography Charges

FBI arrests Thomas Markle Sr. for child pornography possession after he cut off ankle monitor. Meghan Markle responds to disturbing allegations against her father.

Federal authorities have arrested Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Duchess Meghan Markle, on serious charges related to the possession of child pornography. The arrest occurred shortly after Mr. Markle severed his electronic monitoring device, violating the terms of his release while awaiting a federal court hearing in Florida.

Federal Authorities Confirm Serious Criminal Charges

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that agents seized items from storage units in Los Angeles belonging to Thomas Markle Sr. These items included film negatives and other images depicting child sexual abuse material. A longtime witness identified Mr. Markle in one image with a nude prepubescent girl, involving apparent genital contact. Other images showed him with children in various stages of undress. This evidence forms the basis for the federal prosecution initiated by the Department of Justice.

Also read Prince Harry Speaks Out on Child Safety After Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Markle's Arrest

Arrest Follows Ankle Monitor Violation

Thomas Markle was taken into custody after cutting off his ankle bracelet at 1:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Federal law enforcement officers arrested him later that same day. He is currently held in federal custody without bond. The Middle District of Florida ordered his detention following this violation. His second arrest happened just four days after a court ordered a psychiatric evaluation. His legal team had previously claimed he lacked mental competence to stand trial.

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Meghan Markle Responds to Disturbing Allegations

Duchess Meghan Markle issued a statement expressing deep distress over the news. She stated her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed by these actions. In 2018, she received a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter contained troubling allegations against her father. She was assured at the time that authorities were investigating those claims. She emphasized that her distance from her father was solely to protect her own children.

Philippine Authorities Investigate Related Claims

Authorities in the Philippines are also investigating child abuse claims made against Thomas Markle Sr. Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla noted that family disputes can complicate such investigations. He indicated that all angles must be considered. Reports suggest materials depicting child sexual abuse were found in storage boxes in his home in the Philippines. Luna, a former associate, has publicly condemned Mr. Markle. She called for the death penalty and shared screenshots of news articles regarding the ankle monitor incident.