Federal grand jury indicts Thomas Markle on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. He remains in custody in Florida ahead of arraignment.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has formally indicted Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. This significant legal development follows his initial arrest on November 6 on a federal criminal complaint charging him with one count of the same offense. The new indictment confirms that federal prosecutors have escalated their case against the 82-year-old man.

Markle remains in custody at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Florida, after his conditions of release were revoked. Authorities ordered him detained following his arrest, and he is now expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. The location of his detention contrasts with the federal proceedings scheduled for California.

Also read Thomas Markle, estranged father of Meghan Markle, indicted on child pornography charges

Indictment Details and Evidence Found

The indictment alleges that Thomas Markle knowingly possessed 35 mm negatives containing child sexual abuse material on two specific dates: October 30 and November 4. These dates precede his initial arrest, establishing a timeline of the alleged offenses that federal agents investigated prior to taking him into custody. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California has detailed these specific instances of alleged possession.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, authorities alleged that Markle knowingly possessed child sexual abuse material while he was in the Philippines. The legal filings further stated that he maintained access to such material at two Los Angeles-area storage units that he had rented since 2008. These locations were identified as key sites during the investigation into his activities.

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Search Operations and Seized Items

Federal agents conducted significant search operations related to these storage units, resulting in the seizure of approximately 78 items. The confiscated materials included slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors described these items as central evidence in their case against Thomas Markle, linking him directly to the alleged offenses.

The volume of seized items underscores the scope of the investigation conducted by federal authorities. The presence of physical media such as film negatives and slides, along with literary materials, suggests a deliberate collection and storage of illicit content. These findings were critical in establishing the charges that led to the grand jury indictment.

Family Response and Public Statements

Following Thomas Markle's initial arrest, a spokesperson for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, declined to comment to ABC News. The Duchess, who is currently based in the United States with her family, has maintained a distance from her estranged father's legal troubles in recent years. Her representatives chose not to engage with media inquiries regarding the criminal charges.

The lack of immediate comment from Meghan's team highlights the ongoing separation between the Sussex family and Thomas Markle. Legal experts note that public figures in such positions often avoid direct commentary to prevent further media scrutiny or legal complications. The silence from the Duchess's side does not indicate a position on the merits of the case, but rather a strategic decision to let legal proceedings unfold.

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Legal Consequences and Next Steps

Thomas Markle now faces two federal counts, which carry potential prison sentences if he is convicted. The upcoming arraignment in Los Angeles will be a critical procedural step where he will formally enter a plea to the charges. Legal observers expect his defense team to prepare motions addressing the seized evidence and the validity of the storage unit searches.

The case has drawn attention to the enforcement of federal laws regarding child exploitation materials, particularly when digital or physical media is involved across international borders. The involvement of the Philippines and the United States in the allegations adds a complex layer to the jurisdictional aspects of the prosecution. The outcome of this case may set precedents for how such materials are handled in cross-border legal contexts.