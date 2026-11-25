Thomas Markle Sr. indicted on child pornography charges after FBI finds alleged photos with child under 12 in L.A. storage, among other evidence.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Markle Sr., alleging that he knowingly possessed child sexual abuse material that included 35mm film negatives of prepubescent minors and children who had not yet reached the age of 12.

The 82-year-old remains in custody in Florida and is expected to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, according to a news release issued by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California. Meghan Markle ‘deeply distressed’ over child pornography allegations against father Thomas Markle Sr. After reports surfaced that Thomas Markle Jr. discovered explicit material involving minors in their father’s home, the Duchess of Sussex explains her choice to distance self from her father.

Also read A federal grand jury indicts Thomas Markle on child sex abuse material charges

The indictment claims that Markle Sr. on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 knowingly possessed the 35 mm negatives and that, in both instances, knew the images were child sexual abuse material and included at least one image of a prepubescent minor and a child younger than 12.in Florida on Nov. 6 and charged in the Central District of California with possessing child pornography. Federal prosecutors accused him of storing material including pictures of himself with children in various stages of undress in two storage units he had rented in the Los Angeles area since 2008.

Court documents filed earlier this month claim he kept child pornography at those facilities as well as at his home in the Philippines. FBI special agents who raided the L.A. -area storage units said they found about 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books that contained child pornography. The affidavit describes two images that show an adult man with a nude prepubescent girl.

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A third image depicts a nude prepubescent girl in what appears to be a motel room in the Philippines. A witness who has known Markle Sr. since the 1970s identified him as the man in at least two photographs with a minor, according to the complaint.

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. cut off his ankle monitor following child porn arrest Federal judge orders Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., jailed without bond after he allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor.he’d found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child pornography images inside four large boxes at the Cebu, Philippines, home of his father and contacted authorities, according to the British tabloid the Sun. Markle Sr. was ordered to wear a location-monitoring device after a federal judge allowed him to remain out of custody pending his trial, according to Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin subsequently ordered Markle Sr., at a hearing in Tampa, to be jailed without bond, representatives from Essayli’s office told The Times. Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine.

She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.