Thomas Markle is mentally fit to stand trial for possessing child sex abuse material. A court report confirms competence for the estranged father of Meghan Markle.

Thomas Markle Sr. has been deemed mentally competent to proceed with federal prosecution for serious child pornography charges, according to a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. This determination arrives nearly two weeks after Judge Lindsay Griffin requested an independent assessment of the 82-year-old man to verify his ability to comprehend legal proceedings. Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, was transported in a wheelchair to federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday to hear the outcome of the extensive mental probe.

The 82-year-old appeared in handcuffs wearing an orange jumpsuit labeled Pinellas County Jail. He remained largely motionless and stared downward as Judge Griffin announced the findings. The judge stated there was a reasonable degree of medical certainty that Markle possesses sufficient ability to understand the nature of the charges against him. This conclusion addresses previous concerns regarding his cognitive health and ability to participate in his defense.

Also read Thomas Markle Facing New Child Sex Abuse Charges in the Philippines

Attorney Mary Claire Wolf confirmed she reviewed the report with her client. She stated that her team is not currently contesting the doctor's conclusion, though this position might shift if the case is transferred to California where the charges originated. Wolf indicated that while Markle might wish to challenge the findings, she suspects he would not pursue it at this stage. Judge Griffin agreed to admit the psychiatric report into the official court record as evidence.

The evaluation was necessitated by a letter Meghan Markle wrote on behalf of her father. In the two-page document, she expressed a lack of recall during his initial federal court appearance in Tampa on February 6. This raised serious questions about whether he was competent to handle the prosecution. The Duchess of Sussex had previously reported being deeply distressed by the allegations engulfing her father in the Philippines and Mexico.

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Markle faces one charge of possessing child sex abuse material, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. FBI agents seized 78 items from two rented storage units in Los Angeles where he had stored possessions for nearly 20 years. The evidence includes slides, negatives, and books allegedly containing images of child sex abuse material. Prosecutors allege some photos show Markle with nude prepubescent girls.

His legal troubles began with an FBI arrest on November 6 at Maravida Senior Living in Lakeland, Florida. This facility provides care for seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia, where Markle moved after relocating from the Philippines in May for rehabilitation following a leg amputation in Cebu. He was initially held in federal custody, but his living arrangements were deemed untenable after he allegedly tampered with his ankle monitor on November 10.

Judge Griffin subsequently ordered his incarceration at Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, where he is registered as prisoner number 05907-513. Markle has consistently denied being a pedophile and dismissed the allegations as sick lies. Investigators described around 20 boxes in the storage unit, including magazines depicting children being sexually abused. Two images reportedly identify an adult man, identified as Markle, with a nude child.

Internationally, authorities in the Philippines are also pursuing legal action. Police in Cebu asked prosecutors there to charge Markle with possessing and distributing child sexual exploitation materials. Prosecutors are currently evaluating three counts before deciding whether to issue a subpoena. Markle's legal team has been given 10 days to respond to these potential additional charges from the country where he resided from January 2025.