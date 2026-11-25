Markle Markle Thomas Markle faces federal child porn charges in Los Angeles after FBI found explicit material. He is now in custody in Florida.

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and faces serious federal charges related to the possession of child pornography. The 82-year-old man was taken into custody on November 6 at a care home in Florida that specializes in treating dementia patients. He is currently held in custody in that state while prosecutors prepare to move his case from Tampa to Los Angeles for arraignment in the coming weeks.

Details of the Illegal Material and Seizure

Prosecutors have stated that Thomas Markle knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives containing sexually explicit material involving children. The investigation began a month prior to his arrest after investigators discovered the material at his former residence in the Philippines and inside two rented storage units in Los Angeles. Agents executed a judicially approved search warrant and seized approximately 78 items, which included the film negatives, photographic slides, and books. Court filings allege that Thomas Markle had rented these units since 2008. The court documents specifically note that he possessed the negatives on October 30 and November 4, and confirmed that the images had traveled in interstate or foreign commerce.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr. Faces Federal Child Porn Charges in Philippines and California

Mental Competency and Previous Release Issues

A federal magistrate judge in Tampa, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin, ruled on Thursday that Thomas Markle is competent to stand trial despite his age and health history. This decision came after a court-appointed psychiatrist, Amie Gerodimos from USF Health, reported that Thomas Markle had been malingering, which means exaggerating or feigning symptoms of his condition. His attorney did not contest this psychiatric report. Prior to his arrest, Thomas Markle had been released but federal prosecutors moved on November 10 to revoke that release after he cut off his ankle monitor at roughly 1:45 a.m. Assistant U.S. Attorney Essayli emphasized that release conditions are court orders, not suggestions, and noted that Thomas Markle remains in custody following this violation.

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Family Disputes and International Involvement

The case has triggered complex legal and familial conflicts involving multiple countries and relatives. Philippine investigators in Cebu City opened their own inquiry after Thomas Markle Jr., his son, reported finding the material at their father's former home there. Consequently, the Philippine National Police charged Thomas Markle Jr. with two counts of distribution and one count of possession. Thomas Markle Jr.'s sister, Samantha Markle, attended the hearing in Tampa and claimed that her brother is running a revenge scheme against their father. Meanwhile, Thomas Markle himself has called the allegations sick lies. During a 90-minute interview, he denied the charges across the board and blamed his son for the situation. Reporters from the Daily Mail also alleged they found similar material in an abandoned storage unit near Thomas Markle's former home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Potential Sentencing and Legal Consequences

Thomas Markle faces severe legal consequences if convicted. Each count of child pornography possession carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Because the prosecution is moving forward with multiple charges, Essayli indicated that Thomas Markle faces up to 40 years in prison. The upcoming arraignment in Los Angeles will formalize these federal charges, marking a significant escalation from the single possession count he initially faced in Tampa. Thomas Markle remains in custody in Florida as the legal process unfolds across these international jurisdictions.