Court documents reveal Thomas Markle repeatedly mentioned estranged daughter Meghan during psychiatric assessment. He claims competency while blaming son Thomas Jr for setup.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, explicitly cited his daughter during a critical psychiatric evaluation regarding his federal child pornography trial. Court documents indicate that Thomas Markle mentioned Meghan at least seven times while discussing his mental health, family disputes, and the criminal charges facing him in the United States. The references occurred during an assessment conducted by Dr. Amie Gerodimos, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida, on November 12.

Psychiatric Assessment Details and Claims

During the 16-page psychiatric report released as part of the criminal proceedings, Thomas Markle directed the evaluator to speak with his daughter about his ongoing health problems. He stated that he had suffered two strokes over the past decade and suggested that either Meghan Markle or his sister Samantha Markle could verify the exact timing of these medical events. The evaluator noted that Markle reminded her multiple times that Meghan Markle is his daughter, despite having previously claimed she did not exist in certain family contexts.

Also read Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. faces child abuse charges in the Philippines: report

Dr. Gerodimos documented that Markle pointed out she might have heard of Meghan, highlighting the Duchess of Sussex's public profile. When asked if he had experienced trauma in his life, Markle cited family disputes and a lack of harmony with a family member. He specifically mentioned that he had been seeing a therapist but could not recall the professional's name, suggesting that Meghan or his brother could assist in identifying the provider.

Competency Ruling and Malingering Allegations

The psychiatric evaluation concluded that Thomas Markle is competent to stand trial for the federal charges pending against him. Dr. Gerodimos determined that Markle was exaggerating his cognitive decline and memory loss, a behavior clinically classified as malingering, in an apparent effort to avoid criminal prosecution. The judge accepted this professional assessment, allowing the legal process to proceed despite Markle's claims of diminished capacity.

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Markle attempted to deflect responsibility by blaming his son, Thomas Markle Jr, for the situation. He declared that his son was trying to crucify him and set him up regarding the discovery of suspected illegal images. Thomas Markle Jr had reported his father to authorities after allegedly finding child sex abuse material in belongings stored in Cebu City, Philippines. The younger Markle claimed the storage units were intended for his sister's furniture and university mementos.

Arrest Details and Specific Charges

Thomas Markle was detained by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on November 6 following the seizure of materials from two Los Angeles storage units he had rented for nearly twenty years. The items confiscated included slides, film negatives, and books that authorities suspect contain child sex abuse material. These seizures triggered the current federal investigation and subsequent criminal proceedings in the United States.

The father of three is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of twenty years in federal prison. The charges stem from both the US investigation and a parallel inquiry initiated by police in the Philippines after his son's report. The case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the Markle family and the serious allegations involved.

Family Reactions and Legal Strategy

Meghan Markle, who resides in the United Kingdom with Prince Harry, expressed deep distress regarding the allegations engulfing her father. She has been estranged from Thomas Markle since shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Her public relations team has historically managed her distance from her father's controversial personal life.

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During the evaluation, Markle appeared calm and cooperative, maintaining good eye contact with the doctor. However, he repeatedly asserted that his memory was gone and that he did not understand the charges against him. Dr. Gerodimos observed that his face flushed when she discussed the specific allegations of possessing child sex abuse material. He insisted he had no idea why he was there and denied having any child pornography, stating he did not know about the charge.