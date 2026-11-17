Thomas Markle Sr, father of Meghan Markle, has been charged in the Philippines with child sexual abuse material offenses, following his arrest in the US on similar charges.

Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan Markle, has been charged by police in the Philippines with child sexual abuse material offenses, adding to similar charges he faces in the United States.

The Philippine National Police charged Markle Sr with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting, or importing any form of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material (CSAEM) and one count of possessing CSAEM. The charges stem from an investigation that began after Markle Sr's son, Thomas Markle Jr, reported him to authorities over boxes of images found at a home in Cebu that Markle Sr had vacated.

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Philippine Police Investigate Thomas Markle Sr

Earlier this month, authorities in the Philippines uncovered more than 7,000 child sexual abuse images on devices allegedly belonging to Markle. Officials said the photos and one video were all of underage males and females of Asian, Latin, and European descent, with some as young as ten and 11. Interior and local government secretary Jonvic Remulla described the images as the most deplorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity that I have ever seen.

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He also told a press conference in Manila that Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has now been named as a person of interest in allegations facing her father. Mr Remulla said there were signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well, but added that Mr Markle Jr was not being treated as a suspect at this stage.

It was Mr Markle Jr who first alerted police in the Philippines and the FBI to a haul of images he claimed he had found in his father's belongings. The Sun newspaper broke the news that Markle Jr had reported his father to police in October. Markle Sr has always denied the allegations, describing them as sick lies.

He had been living in the Philippines but moved back to America, where he was in a care home up until shortly after his arrest by the FBI in Florida earlier this month. He was charged in America with possessing child sexual abuse images. Bill Essayli, First Assistant United States Attorney, said on November 6: Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls.

US Charges Markle With Child Abuse Images

These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law. Markle Sr was initially bailed but after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet he was remanded in custody. FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement earlier in November: Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions.

Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida. Markle was arrested on November 6 in Florida for possession of child pornography. The 82-year-old had been living in a Florida care home for dementia patients when FBI agents raided his Los Angeles lock-ups and allegedly discovered a cache of child pornography, following an investigation by the Daily Mail.

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Markle, who vehemently denies wrongdoing, had rented the two storage units in LA for nearly 20 years. Markle had not been to either lock-up in years but has continued to rent them for 520 pounds per month. The evidence found by US law enforcement allegedly includes film negatives and books that contain child pornography.

FBI Finds Explicit Material In LA Lockups

The FBI used a special device to convert the negatives into colour digital photographs - among them, it is claimed, are images of Thomas Sr allegedly abusing a naked pre-pubescent girl. In a sworn affidavit, an FBI agent said one of the negatives showed an image of an adult man wearing a white button-down shirt and blue jeans sitting on a white surface.

They said: A nude pre-pubescent girl is sitting on the adult man's lap so that her back is against his left chest. The agent added that the. After the news broke, Meghan released a statement confirming she had been made aware of allegations against her father years earlier.

Meghan Markle Comments On Allegations Against Her Father

I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them, Meghan said. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children. This is a developing story and will be updated. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Daniel Orton and Oliver Pritchard.