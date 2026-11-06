Thomas Markle Arrested for Child Pornography Charges

FBI agents arrested Thomas Markle in Florida on child pornography charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison after investigators found explicit material in his storage units and Philippines home.

Federal authorities have arrested Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, on charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material. The 82-year-old was taken into custody by FBI agents on Friday at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida.

Federal Charges And Legal Proceedings

Thomas Wayne Markle faces one count of possession of child pornography following an investigation that spanned multiple countries. Court documents indicate that he is expected to make his initial court appearance later on Friday. The charges stem from allegations that he possessed explicit photographs depicting himself with minor girls.

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First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli emphasized the severity of the case during the announcement. He stated that Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material and promised that the government would prosecute him to the fullest extent of federal law.

Evidence Found In Storage And Philippines

The investigation began in October when authorities received information about suspected materials found among Markle's possessions in the Philippines. An individual signed an affidavit confirming the discovery, prompting a deeper look into his financial and residential records.

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Federal agents also learned that Markle had rented a storage unit in the Los Angeles area. Agents searched the units, which he had used since 2008 with automatic payments, and discovered approximately 78 items. Among these items were images alleged to depict Markle with a nude young girl.

Another image reportedly shows a nude young girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. These findings were critical in establishing the basis for the federal arrest warrant and the subsequent custody of the suspect.

Statements From Law Enforcement And Royal Family

FBI Director Kash Patel released a statement condemning the alleged actions. He stated that Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through criminal actions. The Director praised the swift work of agents who identified the explicit material and located the suspect in Florida.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment on the arrest. However, the Duchess of Sussex had previously expressed her reaction to the allegations. She stated last month that she was deeply distressed by news regarding child sexual abuse images found at her father's former home in the Philippines.

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Markle Sr. had previously denied the allegations, characterizing them as sick lies concocted by his son for money. He told the Daily Mail that he had never downloaded such material and welcomed a forensic examination of the computers allegedly containing the images.

Philippine Investigation And Next Steps

Officers in the Philippines seized evidence from the property where Markle had been living before returning to America. Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police confirmed that Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material was believed to be among the seized photos and files.

The investigation also involves Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., who reported their father to police in Cebu. He is currently being treated as a person of interest by police in the Philippines. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that authorities are determining if the son is involved in the crimes.

Thomas Markle faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the federal charges. The case highlights the ongoing legal and personal complexities surrounding the extended Markle family, with multiple jurisdictions involved in the prosecution and investigation efforts.