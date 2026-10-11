Thomas Markle back in federal custody after allegedly cutting ankle monitor

Thomas Markle, 82, was re-arrested after prosecutors say he cut off his GPS ankle monitor following his child pornography arrest. A judge revoked his release and ordered him detained pending trial.

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been taken back into federal custody after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor following his arrest on child pornography charges, prosecutors said.

A judge granted a request to revoke his release and detain him pending trial at a hearing Tuesday in Tampa, Florida. Bill Essayli, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, wrote on X that Markle allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. He added: Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr. arrested on child pornography charges, allegedly cut ankle monitor

He said his office was asking the court to revoke Markle's release and detain him pending trial, and that it would continue to prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law. Judge Lindsay Griffin said Markle had tampered with his ankle monitor and needed to be re-arrested because his living arrangements had become untenable. The judge said she would reconsider releasing Markle again if he is able to find suitable accommodation for house arrest.

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Markle Taken Back Into Federal Custody

A show cause hearing had been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Tampa courtroom. Markle had been fitted with the GPS ankle monitor when he was bailed following his first court appearance. The U.S. Marshals Service, the federal branch responsible for monitoring Markle through the device, said it was working to establish exactly what happened.

A spokesman said Markle had been rejected from his senior living facility when he was bailed and was released to the custody of his other daughter, Samantha, 61. Markle was arrested by the FBI on Friday morning at his Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida. He was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The former Hollywood lighting director had been the subject of a Daily Mail investigation that reported the contents of a storage unit he had rented in Mexico to the FBI. An earlier report said Markle was handcuffed during the FBI arrest and that the charge involved suspected child sexual abuse images. His arrest came after a federal investigation. Markle is the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, and the case has drawn widespread attention because of that family connection.

Living Arrangements Deemed Unsuitable

The Tuesday hearing followed the allegation that Markle removed the monitor in the early hours of the morning while out on house arrest. Prosecutors moved quickly to ask the court to revoke his bail and return him to federal custody. The judge's decision means he will remain detained while the case proceeds. Markle's release conditions had included the ankle monitor and house arrest at the home of his daughter Samantha.

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It was not immediately clear why the judge found that living situation untenable at Tuesday's hearing. The judge left open the possibility that Markle could be released again if he finds suitable housing. The U.S. Marshals Service said it was still investigating the circumstances surrounding the monitor. Markle had been ordered to wear the device as a condition of his release after his first court appearance.

Cutting it off, according to prosecutors, violated a court order rather than a suggestion. The case remains active in federal court in Florida. Prosecutors said they would continue to pursue the charge to the fullest extent of the law. No new trial date was immediately announced.

Case Remains Active in Federal Court

Markle has not yet entered a final plea in the case, and the next steps will depend on the court's handling of his detention and any future release request.