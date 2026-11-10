Thomas Markle Accused of Cutting Off Monitoring Bracelet Before Trial

Prosecutors seek to revoke Thomas Markle's release after he allegedly removed his electronic monitoring bracelet, days after a federal judge allowed him to remain free pending trial.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been accused of cutting off his court-ordered electronic monitoring bracelet just days after a federal judge allowed him to remain out of custody pending trial in a child pornography case. U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli announced on Tuesday that prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke Thomas Markle's release and detain him until trial.

Essayli said in a post on X that Thomas Markle had been ordered to wear a location monitoring device after the court allowed his release four days earlier. He alleged that Thomas Markle cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. on the night before the announcement. Essayli also stressed that release conditions are court orders rather than suggestions, and said his office would continue to prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law.

Also read Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, summoned to court for emergency hearing

Thomas Markle Bracelet Removal Could Revoke Release

Prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the pretrial release of Thomas Markle, 82, and return him to custody, arguing that the alleged removal of the device violates the conditions set by the court. Thomas Markle was reportedly released on bond last Friday after his arrest in Florida on federal charges.

Under federal law, a judge can revoke a defendant's release if there is probable cause to believe the person has violated a release condition. The court can then order detention if it determines that no combination of conditions would reasonably assure the defendant's appearance in court or the safety of others.

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The alleged incident does not automatically mean Thomas Markle will be jailed. A judge must consider the circumstances of the violation, including whether the device was removed intentionally, and must hear arguments from both sides before deciding. If prosecutors establish that Thomas Markle deliberately removed the bracelet, the act could undermine confidence in his willingness to comply with court orders and make continued release harder to secure.

Thomas Markle's age and reported health circumstances could also be relevant to the court's assessment. He uses a wheelchair and previously underwent a leg amputation. Newsweek has reached out to Thomas Markle's attorney for comment.

Child Sexual Abuse Material Charge Details

Thomas Markle faces one federal count of possession of child sexual abuse material, following an FBI investigation into suspected images found among his belongings. He was arrested at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida, on November 6.

According to the federal criminal complaint, investigators seized approximately 78 items from two storage units in the Los Angeles area, including slides, books and 35mm film negatives. Authorities said some of the material appeared to depict Thomas Markle with underage girls. Investigators identified approximately 18 images they believed could constitute child sexual abuse material, although their review was ongoing when the complaint was filed.

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The charge carries a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in federal prison if Thomas Markle is convicted. He has previously denied the allegations, describing them as sick lies, and has not yet entered a plea. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ordered a psychiatric examination to assess whether Thomas Markle understands the proceedings and can assist in his own defense.

Meghan Markle Appears at Lost Screen Memorial

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since her father's arrest on Tuesday, joining Prince Harry in Brussels, Belgium, for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament. The Duchess of Sussex had been scheduled to deliver a speech at the event, which highlights children who have died in circumstances connected to technology and online harm.

Prince Harry delivered the address instead. The Daily Telegraph reported that Meghan Markle was too overcome with emotion to give her planned remarks amid the allegations against her father. In his speech, Prince Harry warned about the impact of social media and smartphones on children's safety and mental health, saying that when a platform can reach into a child's bedroom and influence their behavior without a parent knowing, it is as if danger is creeping into homes and consuming a child's whole world.