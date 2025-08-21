Thomas Kail to Direct Revival of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play 'Proof' on Broadway

Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail will stage a revival of the acclaimed play 'Proof' by David Auburn. The production will mark a return to Broadway for the drama, which originally ran from 2000 to 2003 and won three Tony Awards including Best Play.

Thomas Kail , the Tony Award-winning director behind the smash-hit Broadway production of *Hamilton*, is set to helm a revival of the acclaimed play * Proof * by Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright David Auburn . This highly anticipated production marks a return to the stage for the drama, which originally graced Broadway from 2000 to 2003, captivating audiences with powerful performances by Mary-Louise Parker and Larry Bryggman.

The play secured three Tony Awards, including Best Play, and earned the prestigious 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. *Proof* has also been adapted into a feature film, starring renowned actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, and Jake Gyllenhaal.The story delves into the deeply personal journey of Catherine, a daughter grappling with the loss of her father, Robert, a brilliant mathematician who succumbed to mental illness later in life. Catherine finds herself wrestling with a myriad of emotions as she tries to comprehend her father's life, his invaluable contributions to the world of mathematics, and the unfinished proof he left behind. As she pores over his notes and struggles to decipher his complicated legacy, Catherine embarks on a path of self-discovery, ultimately confronting her own demons and coming to terms with the complexities of familial love and loss.Presented on Broadway by Kail and Mike Bosner, this revival promises to deliver a profound and thought-provoking theatrical experience. Casting details for the revival will be revealed in the coming weeks, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness the powerful storytelling of *Proof* anew





