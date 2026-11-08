Thomas Jefferson University Map Highlights Philadelphia Modernist Architecture

Researchers at Thomas Jefferson University launched an interactive map featuring 500 midcentury modern buildings in Philadelphia to preserve overlooked architectural heritage.

Researchers at Thomas Jefferson University have launched a comprehensive digital initiative to highlight the city's midcentury modern architecture. The project focuses on the Center for the Preservation of Modernism's new interactive map, which currently catalogs approximately five hundred structures across Philadelphia.

Mapping Philadelphia's Midcentury Heritage

The interactive map serves as a central resource for identifying and understanding the city's modernist heritage. It includes prominent landmarks such as the Municipal Services Building at one thousand four hundred one John F. Kennedy Blvd., Three Penn Center, and the Roundhouse. The Roundhouse is specifically noted on the map as one of Philadelphia's most iconic and contested examples of modernism.

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The database encompasses a wide variety of building types, ranging from residential structures and hotels to schools, houses of worship, libraries, and fire stations. Suzanne Singletary, director of the Center for the Preservation of Modernism and a professor at Jefferson, emphasized that these structures define the city just as much as its colonial or Victorian buildings.

Architectural Features and Preservation Goals

Midcentury modern buildings are characterized by clean, straight lines and a distinct lack of ornamentation. Key architectural hallmarks include expansive walls of windows, flat roofs, and interconnected interior spaces that utilize metal, glass, and stone as primary materials.

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Kevin King, a graduate student in Jefferson's historic preservation program and a member of the center's steering committee, described these structures as being defined by off-the-shelf materials and simple forms. He noted that while they may not jump off the street in the same way as high styles, they are equally worthy of appreciation and preservation.

The primary goal of this mapping project is to promote appreciation for the style and help protect these structures from demolition. By bringing attention to the scale and scope of modernism in Philadelphia, researchers hope to shift public perception and ensure these buildings are valued as part of the city's historical fabric.

Collaboration and Historical Context

Creating this extensive map was a massive undertaking that required collaboration with multiple organizations. The Center for the Preservation of Modernism partnered with the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia and the Philadelphia-area chapter of Docomomo US, an group advocating for modern buildings and sites.

The project also drew upon the database of the Philadelphia Architects and Buildings Project and utilized photographs contributed by local architectural photographers. Jefferson researchers began with a midcentury modern inventory built by the Preservation Alliance more than a decade ago.

The Preservation Alliance was initially spurred to action by the demolition of the Sidney Hillman Medical Center at two thousand sixteen Chestnut St. This modernist building, constructed in nineteen fifty and designed by architect Louis Magaziner, was a significant loss that highlighted the need for better documentation and protection of similar structures.

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Notable Structures and Future Expansion

The map includes several notable residential and commercial buildings. Examples include the Philadelphian at two thousand four hundred one Pennsylvania Ave., the city's largest condo building, and the Parkway House apartment building at two thousand twenty one Pennsylvania Ave., one of the first luxury apartments built after World War II.

Other significant sites on the map include the Hopkinson House condo building on Washington Square, the Academy House condo building at one thousand four hundred twenty Locust St., the Landmark Ritz Five movie theater at two hundred fourteen Walnut St., and the U.S. Mint at Fifth and Arch Streets.

The database features works by acclaimed architects such as Louis Kahn, Frank Weise, and Elizabeth Hirsh Fleisher, who was the first woman in Philadelphia to receive an architecture license. The map includes buildings on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, those whose nominations were rejected, and even some that have already been demolished.

Paul Steinke, executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, stated that modernism represents a departure from historical architectural styles rooted in European precedent. The map provides a clear sense of how this style significantly shaped the urban landscape.

Jefferson researchers plan to add more than one hundred eighty sites to the map in early November. They are continuing to comb through records and walk the streets of Philadelphia to search for additional structures, aiming to expand the database to include sites beyond city limits.