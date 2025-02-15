Thomas Jane Unleashes 'The Lycan': A Historical Horror Comic Featuring Werewolves

Actor and comic book writer Thomas Jane ventures into the realm of historical horror with his new comic, 'The Lycan,' featuring a story of big game hunters battling monstrous werewolves in 18th-century Britain.

Thomas Jane , best known for his portrayal of The Punisher in the 2004 film, is venturing back into the world of comics with a chilling new horror offering: The Lycan . A lifelong comics enthusiast, Jane has not only acted but also written and edited comics in the past. The Lycan , his latest project, promises a gripping historical horror narrative that pits fearless big game hunters against monstrous beasts in the haunting landscapes of the British Isles.

IGN got an exclusive first look at The Lycan, revealing a collaboration between Jane, Logan screenwriter David James Kelly, and Mike Carey, who will be penning the script. Diego Yapur brings the story to life with his captivating artwork. The series will debut as a Comixology Originals exclusive online, followed by a print edition from Ablaze.The Lycan #1 plunges readers into the year 1777, where a rugged band of international big game hunters, battered by a shipwreck off a remote British island, find themselves entangled in a sinister quest. Lord Ludgate, the island's ruler, offers them provisions and repairs for their ship, The Calydonian, in exchange for a perilous task: hunt down and destroy the monstrous Berserking Beasts terrorizing his subjects, including a group of young Benedictine Nuns. Preview pages shared by the publishers showcase Yapur's haunting artwork, depicting the hunters caught in a ferocious storm, foreshadowing the horrors that await them ashore. The Lycan capitalizes on the current surge in popularity for both horror comics and werewolves, with the latter experiencing a resurgence thanks to recent films like the Wolfman remake. The Lycan #1 is set to hit shelves on February 18th from Comixology Originals





