Thomas & Friends: A World of Imaginative Play

Discover the enduring appeal of Thomas & Friends toys, from classic wooden trains to battery-operated engines and elaborate track sets. Explore the world of Sodor with beloved characters like Thomas, Percy, Edward, and Gordon, and ignite your child's imagination with endless adventures.

Thomas is a kindhearted blue tank engine with a human face and lots of friends. Thomas interacts with humans sometimes, but his real friends have their own names, faces and numbers. Thomas is engine #1. Percy is engine #2. He’s also blue, and he runs his own branch railroad. Edward is a wise and clever optimist who shares his knowledge and encourages other engines. He’s one of the oldest engines on Sodor and is occasionally teased by others about his age. Henry is engine #3.

He is a green, all-purpose tender that works on the Main Line. When he was young, Henry didn’t operate properly and needed a special diet of Welsh coal. After an accident, he was rebuilt and now looks and works better than ever. Gordon is engine #4. He is a blue express passenger engine and one of the fastest and strongest on the island. Because he’s so big and fast, Gordon feels superior to the other engines and is sometimes boastful about it. James is engine #5. He’s a red tender who usually works on the Main Line. James is proud of his bright red paint and can be vain about it, but doesn’t like getting dirty. Percy is engine #6 and Thomas’s best friend. He is a small green tank engine that works on Thomas’s branch line. His favorite job is delivering the mail. Percy likes to play tricks on others and often gets into trouble.Thomas & Friends toys are a popular choice for children of all ages. Track sets are made of sustainably sourced wood. They come in pieces that snap together easily, and you can assemble them in all kinds of shapes and configurations. Because this is how Thomas & Friends toys get around, track sets are the most popular Thomas & Friends toy accessories. These are the classic Thomas & Friends toys. The wood is smooth and solid and connects with magnets to make trains with as many engines and cars as you wish.The more, the merrier in the world of Thomas & Friends toys. Battery-operated engines allow Thomas & Friends toys to run around on track sets under their own power.How much you can expect to spend on a Thomas & Friends toy For less than $20, you can get engines, books and some interactive Thomas & Friends toys. Multipack sets, simple track sets and mini train collections all cost $20-$40. Over $40 is where you’ll find more elaborate track sets and notable Sodor landmarks. Make sure you turn off the battery-operated trains when kids forget to, so they can rest between uses, and you don’t have to replace them so often. kids get interested in Thomas & Friends toys as toddlers and stay interested through the early elementary school years. With its turntable, crane and customizable tracks, this train set has everything a child needs to keep them entertained for hours.The design of this Thomas & Friends toy is solid, ultra durable and made of sustainably sourced wood. Choose from 10 Thomas & Friends characters, including Thomas himself, Ashima, Bertie, Harold, Diesel and five more. Magnetic connectors allow this toy to connect to othe





