Thom Sweeney to Open Largest U.S. Store on Madison Avenue

Discover Thom Sweeney's largest U.S. store to date, a 4,100-square-foot flagship on Madison Ave., offering bespoke, made-to-measure & ready-to-wear

The two-floor, 4,100-square-foot store, in the former Armani space, is the brand’s most significant U.S. move to date and its largest location outside of itsHarrods Unveils Revamped International Designer Rooms as Fashion's 'Definitive Destination' Sweeney and Whiddett met in 2003 at Timothy Everest, where Whiddett served as head cutter and Sweeney led the made-to-measure division.

They branched out on their own in 2007 in London’s Mayfair, initially as a private appointment-only business before opening their first store in London in 2009. , made-to-measure and ready-to-wear. The ground floor will house the ready-to-wear collection, along with Sol’s Lounge, a dedicated clubroom and bar, named after the late hotelier Sol Kerzner, who was also Sweeney’s father-in-law and came up with the idea of converting the third floor of the London store into a hospitality space.

The lower level of the Manhattan store is focused on tailoring and private consultations. Although known for its bespoke offering, the brand began offering ready-to-wear about five years after it launched following a request by Mr Porter, and today, the category accounts for more than 35 percent of overall sales, according to Whiddett. Made-to-measure represents 40 percent and bespoke the remainder.

“We’re really lucky to have great bespoke customers and a big demand for it,” he said, “but we’re careful how quickly we grow it because every piece is a one-off, handmade piece and we’re careful to keep the quality really high. ” “When we first started ready-to-wear,” Sweeney added, “it wasn’t at the top of our agenda. We weren’t looking to create this brand. It just happened very organically.

And now it’s the fastest growing part of our business. ”Whiddett continued the thought: “We felt that if you make a great suit for someone and let them walk out without the right shirt or a good bit of knitwear or the right shoes, we’re not doing our job to the fullest. ” The ready-to-wear offering ranges from tuxedos to track pants and everything in between, they said. The collection is created in Italy.

The Madison Avenue store is also offering a bespoke collection of seven pieces that will be exclusive to New York.

“They will be handcrafted one-offs,” Sweeney said. The store replaces a store on West Broadway that opened in 2017, and joins units in Los Angeles and Miami. It is designed as a blend of retail showroom, tailoring workrooms, and lounge areas. It features custom chrome freestanding fixtures paired with lacquered walnut, leather and woven accents, French limestone flooring and vintage Sergio Mazza sconces.

Private lounge areas offer up a more-homey feel, with walnut cabinetry, blue-toned velvet seats and wool carpet for fittings and bespoke appointments.

“We’ve always been very involved in how our stores look and feel,” said Sweeney. “It was important that this space feels relaxed and easy, somewhere clients can come in, spend time, and not feel intimidated. Madison Avenue gives us the opportunity to do that in a bigger way and bring the full experience to New York.

”They said they’d been eyeing Madison Avenue since opening in SoHo nine years ago and when the Armani space became available, they jumped at it.

“That’s where our customer is,” said Whiddett. “Even our younger buyers are moving back up there, so we felt it was the timing was right. ” They admitted when they opened in SoHo, they wondered if a bespoke tailor would do well, but the store had been successful.

“We had a very loyal following there,” said Sweeney. “When we opened pre-COVID, we had a lot of Goldman Sachs and private-equity guys there, so we captured that market. But Madison is where our customer is now. ” The new store will boast Savile Row–trained cutter Max Whitaker, who will relocate from London to New York for a yearlong residency to work on-site at the Madison Avenue location.

“This store allows us to oﬀer the full bespoke process in New York,” said Whiddett. “Having our head cutter relocate from London means we can bring that same level of craft here and work closely with clients from the first fitting through to the finished garment. ”But there are other bespoke tailors in New York, including Cad & The Dandy, Huntsman and Paolo Martorano, all in the same building on E. 57Street.

“Everyone’s got their own kind of look, and ours is different than a Huntsman garment, for example, on the bespoke side,” Sweeney said. “We were one of the first to bring Italian style to a British silhouette,” Whiddett added.

In addition, they work to make their spaces “very approachable,” Sweeney said, whether it’s the music, scent or staff.

“So, it’s just slightly different. ” So is the pricing. They estimated that their ready-to-wear is about 25 to 30 percent more expensive than Cad & The Dandy, and their bespoke offering is similarly priced. Knitwear ranges from $475 to $1,145; T-shirts and polos from $220 to $775; tailoring is $795 to $5,390; loungewear is $575 to $870, and shoes are $850 to $1,700.

A two-piece made-to-measure suit is $5,000 to $8,000 and bespoke garments average $9,000 to $11,000. Although the focus is on Madison Avenue, the duo believes there’s opportunity to open more units in the future. Although based in the U.K., the sheer size of the U.S. dictated the opening of three of Thom Sweeney’s four stores in this country.

“We’re right in the hub of Mayfair and I don’t think we could open any more stores in London or the U.K.,” said Sweeney. “But in America, we see so much opportunity. I think our company DNA travels well across America so we’re not stopping with Madison Avenue. There are a few other places we’d like to open in America.

”Specifically, they mentioned Palm Beach, which they hope to open in 2027, as well as Dallas.

“We’ve been doing trunk shows in Dallas for a while now, and they’re very strong,” Whiddett said. “They love that British heritage and everything we’re making for them. So that’s probably another market we’d look at for a permanent space. ”“What we’re learning as we go along this journey is that British heritage and craftsmanship carries a lot of weight internationally,” said Sweeney.

“The great tailoring houses never really pushed it. ” Thom Sweeney, a favorite of celebrity clients including Glen Powell, Michael Fassbender, Leonardo DiCaprio, Walton Goggins, Patrick Dempsey and James Cameron, also has a wholesale business with Mr Porter, Mytheresa and several Nordstrom stores, which sell its ready-to-wear.

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