Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have ended their seven-year relationship. Evans confirms the separation with a heartfelt statement respecting her decision.

Thom Evans has officially confirmed the end of his romantic relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger, ending a partnership that lasted for seven years. The musician and television personality, who was originally known for his appearance on The X Factor: Celebrity, released a formal statement addressing the split with his former fiancée.

Core Details Of The Separation

Evans took to social media to share the news, describing the situation as an incredibly difficult time for both parties involved. He explicitly stated that he respects Scherzinger's decision to end the relationship and expressed his genuine desire for her happiness in the future. The statement clarified that the breakup was initiated by Scherzinger, marking the end of a chapter defined by long-term commitment and shared history.

Also read Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Split After Seven Years as He Says She Ended Romance

Stakeholder Positions And Public Statements

In his written message, Evans revealed the specific origin of the split, noting that while it was not the outcome he had hoped for, he accepts the reality of the situation. He emphasized his respect for Nicole's choice, framing the end of their engagement as a mutual acknowledgment of differing paths forward rather than a contentious dispute.

Real-World Impact And Relationship History

The couple first crossed paths in 2019 during the filming of The X Factor: Celebrity, where Evans participated as a contestant representing the boy band Try Star alongside fellow rugby players Levi Davis and Ben Foden. Their romantic involvement became public knowledge after they made their red-carpet debut together at the Golden Globes after-party in January 2020, solidifying their status as a high-profile celebrity couple.

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Nicole Scherzinger publicly announced their engagement on June 28, 2023, sharing a carousel of images that featured Evans on one knee. The singer captioned the post with a simple "I said yes," highlighting the emotional nature of the proposal and the excitement surrounding their future plans as they prepared for marriage.

Following the engagement, the pair occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media, including discussions about their wedding reception. Scherzinger had previously expressed a strong affinity for Portugal, noting that she was in love with the country after Evans introduced her to it and suggesting it as a potential location for their European celebration.