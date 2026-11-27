Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have ended their seven-year relationship, with Evans announcing on Instagram that Scherzinger made the decision. The former rugby player shared the news on Friday, and the couple had been engaged since July 2023.

Nicole Scherzinger, 48, and her fiancé Thom Evans, 41, have split after seven years together. Evans announced the separation on Friday, November 27, 2026, saying Scherzinger was the one who ended the romance.

The former rugby player shared the news on Instagram Stories. He wrote: It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together. After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time. Evans added: Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole's decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life.

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Nicole Scherzinger Thom Evans Engagement Details

He signed the message Thom x. Scherzinger, the Pussycat Dolls singer, had not posted anything about the split at the time of the announcement. The couple became engaged in July 2023 while on holiday in Portugal. Scherzinger announced the engagement on Instagram at the time, writing: I said yes, along with a ring emoji.

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She later said they would marry once her run in Sunset Boulevard ended. Speaking on US radio, she confirmed: Yes, we will get married. We are engaged to be married when I am not working. Thank God he is so patient.

She said she had to be disciplined to get six to eight hours of sleep because her voice is her everything, adding that she lived like a hermit, drank a lot of water and did not do much. The pair first met in 2019 when Evans appeared as a contestant on the celebrity edition of The X Factor, while Scherzinger was a judge. Evans later said he knew Scherzinger was the one since they met.

Thom Evans Hitting Jackpot Relationship Views

Evans said: Within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome, and it has been awesome ever since. In 2021, he told The Sun he was massively punching above my weight and had hit the jackpot. He explained: Nobody is asking Nicole how she got with me because I am massively punching. She is so easy and fun to be around.

I have hit the jackpot. He said it was not even in his thought process to try it on with Nicole because it would have been unprofessional and she was lovely and stunning in every possible way. He added: I was just like, She is out of my league. The former Scottish international rugby union player also said it was his band that visited her dressing room to thank her after she saved an awkward segment on his show.

That moment sparked their connection. Scherzinger previously performed an awkward rendition of Swing Low Sweet Chariot on Evans's show. Evans said he never attempted to date her initially because he viewed her as out of his league and believed it would be unprofessional. The couple later discussed wedding plans in Hawaii with a European reception, potentially in Portugal.

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Scherzinger had come to love Portugal through Evans's influence, and they became engaged there in 2023. Scherzinger previously had an eight-year, on-off relationship with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. She also had a shorter romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. Evans's former girlfriends include model and actress Kelly Brook.

Scherzinger Biological Clock Children Plans

In 2024, Scherzinger said she could not wait to have children, noting that her biological clock was ticking. She acknowledged the challenge of balancing a demanding career with motherhood, saying she had to make time for family while remaining passionate about her work. Her mother, a faithful woman, had advised her to trust in God's timing for such major life events. Evans concluded his statement by affirming that he and Scherzinger will continue to support each other's well-being.

He highlighted the love and commitment they shared over the past seven years, framing the separation not as a failure but as a respectful transition. The announcement brings a definitive close to one of the most discussed celebrity relationships of the last decade. The breakup occurs within a broader context of significant relationship changes in the entertainment industry throughout 2026. Earlier in the year, Bill Hader and Ali Wong parted ways in January.

2026 Celebrity Breakups Hollywood Industry Context

In May, Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen confirmed they had ended their 18-year marriage. In June, reports confirmed that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had also split after nearly a year together. The announcement adds to the list of notable Hollywood splits, alongside previous high-profile divorces such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of Step Up in 2006, married in 2009, and welcomed a daughter in 2013. Their public breakup contrasted with the more amicable tone of the Evans and Scherzinger announcement. Fans of the couple are likely to remember their unique origin story and the public glimpses they shared of their life together. The message underscores a mature approach to ending a long-term partnership, focusing on goodwill rather than conflict.