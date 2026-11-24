Even Ariana Grande and Brad Pitt can’t save the Thanksgiving box office from being a real turkey this weekend.

can’t save the Thanksgiving box office from being a real turkey this weekend. and ’25 , both sequels to established box office hits. release this year, the animated original ‘Hexed,’ is unlikely to have the drawing power of its predecessors on Thanksgiving,” Loria adds.

Loria says that the slow Thanksgiving won’t leave studios too hungry for hits though: “Dune: Part Three” and “Avengers: Doomsday” are both slated to drop Dec. 18 for a record-setting one-two punch as the legendary NFL coach and video game pioneer John Madden. The film has a 15% “fresh rating” on Rotten Tomatoes and has been roasted on social media. Sports and pop culture guru“At least ‘Cliff Booth’ is getting some semblance of an ‘event’ treatment in theaters, which is a lot more than what we can say about David O. Russell’s ‘Madden,'” says Loria.

Also read Brad Pitt Misses European Premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Due to Flu

“Amazon MGM opted for a perfunctory theatrical release for the title: One week in theaters before hitting its Prime Video service. We haven’t received figures for ‘Madden,’ and it’s time in theaters seemed more like a professional courtesy to the creatives as opposed to a genuine effort in getting audiences to see it at their local theater.

” Speaking of Fincher, he evidently needed to clear the air on several outstanding issues ahead of “Booth’s” debut — including an alleged fight that nearly broke out between the “Gone Girl” director and the film’s star,, when asked about Fincher’s previous claim which he made in the director’s commentary for the 2014 thriller that he and Affleck got into it over Fincher’s insistence that Affleck’s character wear a Yankees hat in one scene. .

Advertisement

“When you do those DVD commentaries, sometimes you can get lost in trying to keep yourself awake,” Fincher told Horowitz. He added that he made up the story to “torture” the star, because Affleck really did refuse to wear the Yankees hat. David Fincher speaks during Netflix’s “The Killer” screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

The 64-year-old director also shed some light on his ill-fated Star Wars movie pitch which would have centered on droids R2-D2 and C-3PO and retold the entire Skywalker Saga from their point of view, as a moral investigation into the Rebels vs Empire conflict. Even more shocking was Fincher’s claim that prior to the Disney deal in 2012, he and Kathleen Kennedy talked about taking LucasFilm public.

“I was very interested in the idea of Star Wars and what I said to her was, ‘Why don’t we go to Wall Street’… I think it was a month later she said ‘Bad news, apparently there’s a $7 billion dollar offer on the table. ’ We’re not going to beat that. ” He also addressed his working relationship with Netflix on the critically acclaimed “Mindhunter” series which struggled to pull in an audience wide enough to justify its hefty cost per season.

“Netflix said, ‘Look, we got to be honest with you. There are two million people who love the show, and the show costs $100 million a season. It’s basically guys with styrofoam cups in their hands sitting at stainless steel tables … Is there anything you can do so this audience can grow? ’” Fincher recalled that Netflix asked him: “Can you make concessions to get closer to ‘CSI’?

Advertisement

’ … I said, ‘No, and I can’t. I won’t. And I don’t think you really want me to. ”The actress is"committed" to doing promo for the project, a source told People on Wednesday.

David Fincher speaks during Netflix's"The Killer" screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.