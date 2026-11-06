This Year’s Rockefeller Center Tree Was Picked Out 6 Years Ago. The Owner Thought It Was a Joke

A text to Rockefeller Center’s head gardener was further proof that the tree from upstate New York was destined to illuminate New York City this holiday season.

Rebecca Decker thought it was a prank when a man at her door identified himself as the head gardener at Rockefeller Center and wanted to talk about a giant Norway spruce tree in her yard.

“I thought that he was absolutely joking,” Decker told Joe Fryer on TODAY Nov. 6. “I was like, ‘I live in the middle of nowhere. ’ I definitely thought it was fake at first. ”That time has arrived.

Also read Watch live as 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is cut down ahead of NYC arrival

Decker donated the tree, and it was cut down on Nov. 5 on her property in West Edmeston in upstate New York, about a half hour west of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. This year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree stood for more than seven decades in farm country before its big moment. Decker told Fryer she was contemplating cutting it down out of fear it might fall down before Pauze knocked on her door.

“Immediately saw the shape of it, and I knew it was perfect,” Pauze told Fryer on TODAY about first seeing the tree in 2020. Now it will make the four-hour trip to Manhattan on Nov. 7 to dazzle millions of onlookers during the holiday season in a tradition that dates back to 1931. The official tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 2 on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

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In another sign that this year’s tree was meant to be the one, Jackie and Matt McGinley independently thought the same thing when they saw it. The McGinleys, who live in Vestal, New York, donated the“I look at the , and it said, ‘Hey, take a look at this tree. ’ And I look at the address, and I’m like, ‘Wait a second, I know that address,’” Pauze said.

“And sure enough, it was this tree. ”Decker and her three children love Christmas more than any other holiday and annually dress up in matching pajamas to get in the spirit. Now they will see their tree lighting up Rockefeller Center with 50,000 crystals topped by a Swarovski star. The feeling is also a little bittersweet for the giant spruce that has been part of their home landscape.

“I’m actually a little sad to see it leave now,” Decker said. “Now I don’t really know how the yard’s going to look without it. It’s definitely going to be a conversation for a little while. ” Once the holiday season is over, the tree will serve one final purpose.

Like previous Rockefeller Center Christmas trees, it will be milled, and the wood will be donated to Habitat for Humanity for construction material. ) that brings the day's news, health tips, parenting stories, recipes and uplifting stories right to your inbox. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing features and news for pop culture, parents, politics, health, style, food and pretty much everything else.

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