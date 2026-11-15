This Year's Christmas Specials Include Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and More—See What's Coming Soon

It's almost time to get into the holiday spirit.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. As the days get colder and nights get longer, there’s nothing more comforting than curling up on the couch with somethingcheer, and you’ve got the recipe for a perfect winter evening.

Plenty of options fit the bill: You could read a, or, for an extra dose of star-studded, over-the-top yuletide vibes, tune in to one of the many holiday TV specials that crop up around this time. , the 2026 holiday special slate is packed with enough parades and live performances to carry you through the entire holiday season.

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It kicks off, of course, with the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—which celebrates a major milestone this year—and continues through New Year’s Eve specials that promise to close out 2026 on a musical high note. For all of those and everything in between, read on for a guide to all the best holiday TV specials coming to broadcast TV and streaming services this Christmas season. , a milestone for what many consider the official kickoff to the Christmas season.

In addition to the usual slate of celebrity performers , the parade will feature plenty of new floats and balloons, including giant floating versions of Joe Cool Snoopy and Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse, as well as the triumphant return of Hello Kitty. Every Christmas TV Special Coming in 2026This year’s version of Disney’s annual holiday special will include several new musical performances filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

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Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, featuring “12 all-new festive-themed routines, dazzling holiday decor, and heartwarming moments with the cast. ”. This year’s special, filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville, will be hosted by Lady A and feature performances from Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay, BeBe Winans, and many more. Rockefeller Center’s giant Christmas tree arrives in the N.Y.

C. plaza in early November, but it doesn't get lit up for Christmas until after Thanksgiving. This year’swill be yuletide-ified in a live broadcast on December 2, and while the ceremony’s host and special guests have yet to be announced, last year’s featured host Reba McEntire, joined by Halle Bailey, Kristin Chenoweth, and many more, so you can bet the 2026 edition will be just as starry.

After watching the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, stick around on NBC for a new holiday special from yet another cultural icon:will be “the coziest hotel suite party ever,” including appearances and performances from plenty of his famous friends, including Wayne Brady,Airing on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacockimmersive holiday experience in Kansas City, Missouri, where fans of the channel’s impressive holiday movie lineup can meet their favorite stars and take part in other festive activities.

If you can’t make it to Missouri in time, you can always catch this TV special, which will take viewers through that magical world, offer sneak peeks of upcoming material, and feature a tree lighting ceremony, all hosted byiHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour lineup always features some of the year’s biggest musical artists, and the 2026 edition is no different, featuring names like, and more. Luckily for those of us who can't make it to the tour live, ABC will bundle up some of the best performances into a holiday special that’ll air in mid-December and hit streaming services the next day.

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Julianne Hough and Derek Hough in a promotional shot for the 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. After the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the Christmas season, Disney wraps it up with its own Christmas morning parade. With Robert Irwinto be hosting the extravaganza, it’ll feature a slate of starry performances filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest’. That should make it easier for more viewers to ring in 2027 with star-studded appearances and performances from across the U.S. While Ryan Seacrest andwill hold down the fort in Times Square, Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski will co-host from Las Vegas, with Druski broadcasting from Chicago.

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'If country music is more your speed, CBS’s competing New Year’s Eve special airs from Nashville—swapping in a giant descending music note for the Times Square ball drop. So far, this year’s special promises to feature live performances from stars including Little Big Town, the Red Clay Strays, and HARDY.

, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in