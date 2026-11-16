‘This year looked like the year’: Jazz’s 12-game losing streak is testing everyone’s patience

Another close loss left the Jazz at 1-13, with frustration mounting among players and fans at the Delta Center.

Utah guard Keyonte George parked his office chair in front of his locker with his back to the media horde. He buried his face in his hands and stared at his cubby for several long minutes.

If his eyes could emit lasers, he’d have burned through his wooden locker in seconds. To his right, Jaren Jackson sat and tried to console the fourth-year guard. The Jazz had just lost to the San Antonio Spurs 110-102, extending Utah’s losing streak to 12 games. Utah’s record now stands at 1-13, and all those losses are taking a toll in the locker room.

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The players aren’t the only ones who have grown agitated. A fanbase that sat through four years of ... let’s call it, tactical losing ... is now being forced to endure the worst start the Jazz have had since the team moved to Utah. And in a season the team was supposed to win basketball games, no less. Why?

The shorthanded Jazz can’t figure out a way to close out games. Now Utah has the worst record in the Western Conference.

“I think we all see how close we are getting,” Utah guard Josh Green told The Salt Lake Tribune. “Now it’s just how we can make that when we are in the situation; how can we do it? It is frustrating, but we can’t let the frustration get the best of us. ” Like the last few games, the Jazz were competitive until the closing minutes against the reigning Western Conference champions.

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For a team down four rotation players , it was a valiant showing. But the patience for moral victories ended about five losses ago, and that’s if we’re being generous. Utah has a clear talent deficit most nights — particularly against a team like the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs — down three starters and a rotation player. That deficit was made clear when the Jazz failed to score more than two points in the last three minutes on Sunday.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom. There are things to be excited about if you’re a Utah fan, from the play of young players to the team’s improved defense. But excitement sure doesn’t replace winning. And a win would not only ease the burden on the players but also wash away the palpable sense of desperation that permeated the Delta Center on Sunday afternoon.

Every missed shot or turnover in the clutch had a noticeable effect on the crowd at the still sold-out Delta Center. For many fans, the hope was that Utah would make the playoffs this season. That hope is quickly fading.

“I want to see impact as soon as possible,” said Juan Chacin, a Jazz fan of five years. “It’s been five years now. This year looked like the year. We got Jaren Jackson.

” Still, Chacin remains optimistic.

“We are here,” Chacin said. “Even with how bad they’re doing, we’re here. Still supporting, to hopefully see that big turnaround when everyone comes back. ” Utah center Mo Bamba sympathizes with Jazz fans.

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He finished with 26 points after shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from deep against the Spurs.

“Rightfully, they are frustrated,” Bamba said. “I would be frustrated too, and we are frustrated as players, but we control that. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. Nobody is coming through the door.

“What did Rick Pitino say when he was with the Celtics? ‘Larry Bird ain’t coming through that door’ to help us. It’s a matter of who’s in that locker room, who’s in film with us, and we just got to dig ourselves out of this hole.

” Bamba pointed out that he’s played on rebuilding teams where it felt hopeless, but he doesn’t have that feeling with this team, whether in the locker room, on the court or in the huddle. But at the end of the day, the Jazz are still sitting at 1-13 and haven’t won a game in more than three weeks.

“The margin of error in the NBA, the difference between winning and losing, is so small,” Bamba said. “It’s the difference of missing the box out. It’s the difference of turning the ball over an extra time. It’s the difference of not whipping a screen, chasing instead.

“And it sucks because we’re on the losing end of having to learn that. But there’s a lot of good things we do out there. ”