This Yale Sophomore Created Clever Shoe Storage in the Most Unexpected Place

It also has hanging butterflies, handmade art, and a ceiling that steals the show.

on YouTube) Yale dorm is proof that a room can be so much more than just a place to sleep or chill between classes. As a filmmaker, writer, and director, Sadie has an eye for visuals and set design —.

The theater, dance, and performance studies major turned her space into a little world of its own, filling it with warm colors, layered collages, handmade artwork, and Playbills from campus productions. There are plenty of personal touches throughout, but the real showstopper might be the ceiling, which she decorated with string lights, hanging fireflies, butterflies, and a capiz shell accent. Here’s what Sadie has to say about making the space her own.

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This space was randomly assigned to me at Yale University. I’m a sophomore in one of Yale’s 14 residential colleges. Last year, as a freshman, I lived in a tiny dorm on Old Campus where most freshmen live. I was so excited to move into my Residential College this fall.

Not only is my room quite large, but it has a non-working fireplace!!! I love that the room feels creative and cozy while still working for my everyday life. My medications, chargers, and bags all have a place, so they don’t end up on the floor. The small pleasures matter, too: I have a lamp next to my bed, which means I can turn off the last light of the night without getting up.

People tell me the room feels cozy, which is exactly what I hoped for. It can be a study spot — one person at the desk, another on the bed or rug — or a place to sit and vent for a while. TheCredit: Sadie SchoenbergerAs a filmmaker, I love visuals and set design. Decorating my room felt like a chance to build a tiny set I actually get to live in.

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I saved what felt like a hundred TikToks and Pinterest posts for inspiration, especially rooms with warm colors, collages, tactile objects on display, and of course, DIY everything. As the girl who hosted three different painting parties this summer — this was up my alley. I embroidered and beaded my version of Monet’s water lilies on a piece of cloth and framed it. I also painted and collaged two larger canvases for my walls.

I wanted them to have more texture and presence than posters. But the most meaningful things in the room are personal. Above my bed is a photo of my mom graduating from high school. She was the first in her family to go to college, and when school gets hard, seeing her there keeps me going.

One of my favorite filmmakers is Sofia Coppola, and I was given her picture book for Christmas a few years ago. I felt like I never had time to peruse the book in college, even though it was so inspiring to my work in class, so I made the hard decision to cut out my favorite pages with the intention of collaging them on my wall so I could see them every day.

I’ve also hung Playbills from campus shows I loved. I’m proudest of one of my collage paintings. I used a canvas, a magazine to cut up, and playing cards. It took a few hours, and now it feels like a substantial piece of .

I love that I made something specifically for this room instead of trying to find a print that almost fit. The materials cost $25 dollars in total. MY CEILING!! I added string lights, hanging fireflies and butterflies, and a little capiz shell decoration I found at an Asian market in New York City called Pearl River Mart.

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The ceiling gets more compliments than anything else in the room! The shoe rack tucked into the fireplace is a close second. In an effort to remove the stigma associated with talking about money in college, we’re asking students to share how they plan and budget for their space. Do you have anyone helping to fund your housing?

How much did it cost to decorate your space? Part-time job/side hustle. The mirror! I wanted a big mirror so my friends and I could use it at the same time, which cost $119 at IKEA.

Sadie’s AdviceTime was my biggest challenge. I spent much of August shooting a film, so I hadn’t been thinking much about decorating.

Then my mom and I went to IKEA for affordable flowers and vases, and we had to figure out how to make this unexpectedly large room feel cozy without filling every inch of it. We focused on things that could do more than one job. Flat, comfortable pillows add color and give friends somewhere to sit when they visit. A woven kids’ toy basket from Target.

I wanted the room to feel full of life, but still leave space to move around and work. We tried not to buy too much and work with what we had at home — even nail polish and perfume can be decor. Loft your bed and use your drawers! There are inevitably things you need in a college room that you don’t want to look at all day.

Putting them out of sight helps my room feel like a home instead of a storage unit. I keep my makeup in a desk drawer, for example, so the desktop stays clear enough to study on. I also find it much easier to tidy for five minutes a day than to wait until cleaning feels like a huge project. My mom taught me to use sticky putty for lightweight wall decorations instead of tape, since it’s generally easier to remove.