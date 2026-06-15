This World Cup security team has specially trained K-9s can detect explosives on people

These vapor wake K-9s move through dense crowds to detect explosive threats others might miss, starting weeks before matches.

Among the many security measures surrounding World Cup matches in North Texas, some of the most critical are working on four legs. They’re called"vapor wake" dogs — highly trained K-9s capable of detecting explosives not just in bags or objects, but on people moving through a crowd.

He’s assigned to the World Cup “Dallas Stadium" in Arlington alongside his handler, Arlington Fire Department bomb technician Manuel Carrillo. Together, they move through dense crowds, searching for threats others might miss.

“We'll walk and kind of weave our way through the crowd so that we can identify anything that's at risk,” Carrillo said. Unlike traditional detection dogs,"vapor wake" K-9s are trained to detect even trace amounts of explosives in the invisible trail left behind as a person walks.

“That would be identifying any type of person that may have any type of explosive on them, be it backpacks, purses, any of that or even a suicide vest, we can detect," Carrillo said. At Arlington Fire Station 8, Arlo recently demonstrated his ability to quickly locate a hidden test object. But handlers said those controlled demonstrations only show part of what the dogs can do.

Their real value comes in live environments where they’re constantly moving, scanning, and identifying potential threats in real time. With international soccer crowds in North Texas, officials are also concerned about flares and fireworks brought into matches. Fans at European matches have sometimes lit multiple flares during celebrations, creating a red glow and a haze of smoke covering portions of the stands and the field, raising safety concerns for security officials. Arlington has 14"vapor wake" dogs.

For the World Cup, Carillo says 14 additional explosive-detection K-9 units have joined from agencies including the FBI and the ATF.

“Their typical workday is a very long day, anywhere between 10 to 14 hours,” Carrillo said. Arlo and other K-9 teams conducted an initial sweep of the entire stadium weeks ahead of matches to ensure it was clear. Since then, everything entering the venue, including vehicles, supplies, and people, has been screened to maintain security inside the perimeter.





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