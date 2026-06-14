This woman is on a mission to open a first-of-its-kind bookstore in Utah

Nightingale, an author and editor, stated she will start taking her book mobile out during Utah's Juneteenth festival.

Olivia Nightingale ’s bookstore will be called Crowne Books . A bibliophile, romance author and book editor, she has gone “book hopping” all over Utah at indie bookstores.

As such, she knows that Utah has an appetite for niche bookstores: the Beehive State is now home to four romance bookstores (is that we are really kind of lacking third spaces for Black people,” Nightingale, who moved here in 2021, said.

“I think Utah, not only could support, they want to see a Black bookstore in our state. ”“What’s becoming really popular … and a great way to test the market, especially with a niche concept with a Black bookstore, is to run a pop-up or a book mobile,” she said. — started off as book carts or book trucks. Ultimately, Nightingale hopes to open her brick-and-mortar in Utah sometime in 2027.

But in the meantime, she has started aLaunching the endeavor during Juneteenth is important to Nightingale. The federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“I do really see Black books as a liberating thing. … Literacy is liberation,” Nightingale said, “Because for many, many years Black people weren’t even legally allowed to read or write; it was outlawed, and so that’s why I really want to push the fact that literacy is not only important, but it is actually a real blessing if you are around today in the United States, and you are Black.

”“Kind of treating your crown, treating the knowledge you put into your head, and Black literature as something that is royal precious,” Nightingale explained. At her mobile, and later her store, Nightingale will carry books written by or about African Americans in the African diaspora.states that 1.7% of the population identifies as Black, and where a list of banned books in public schools continues to “Utah’s Black population is small but mighty,” Nightingale said.

“We are long overdue for something like a Black bookstore. ”sltrib.com is now free to access — no subscription required. We made this decision because we believe access to trustworthy, independent news shouldn’t depend on what you can afford — especially as misinformation and AI-generated content continue to rise. Free to read doesn’t mean free to produce.

Our reporters show up every day to ask hard questions and hold powerful institutions to account. That work takes resources. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on support from people who believe it matters. Make a donation today to fund local news that serves Utah communities.

This Utah author’s beloved fantasy series is turning 20 — and being turned into a movieUtah’s first and only shop dedicated solely to mystery books can’t sit still. Here’s how to find it. Romance novels are exploding in popularity, and SLC now has a bookstore dedicated to the genreHow much do you receive to replace your lawn in Utah — and why does it differ from city to city?

‘We need to be thinking bigger’ — What Latter-day Saints are missing in the debate over the Pentagon’s ‘Christian list’Voices: As faith leaders, we call on federal officials to abandon plans for a mega-detention facility in Salt Lake City





sltrib / 🏆 316. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivia Nightingale Utah Bookstores Black Bookstores

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

University of Utah finalizes first-of-its-kind private equity deal for athletics departmentSix months after the University of Utah board of trustees unanimously approved a measure to pursue a first-of-its-kind deal to partner with New York-based equity firm Otro Capital, the two parties have finalized a deal.

Read more »

List: Several Houston-area organizations hosting Juneteenth celebrationsAs Juneteenth approaches, several Houston-area organizations are hosting celebrations to commemorate the holiday.

Read more »

Oklahoma State Baseball Lands Utah Pitcher in First Transfer Portal CommitmentThe Oklahoma State Cowboys apparently got tired of being outshined by the Cowgirls in the transfer portal.

Read more »

Thousands come out for Juneteenth celebration in San FranciscoThousands of people came out in San Francisco for the 80th annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration in the Fillmore District.

Read more »