Plus there’s Parlor in the Round, a comedy show and a Celtic market.

Parlor in the Round 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Bear Tooth Theatrepub, 1230 W. 27th Ave. This songwriter-centric improvisational show features Alaska-born Grace C. Elliot, Los Angeles-based artist Khatumu and Shaun Pacarro of H3.

Tickets are around $31. Vitamin Comey: Sam Miller 7 p.m. Friday; Bear Tooth Theatrepub, 1230 W. 27th Ave. Washington-based comedian Sam Miller returns to Alaska as part of this winter comedy series. Tickets start around $34.

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Celtic Holiday Market 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; Odd Man Rush Brewing, 10950 Mausel St. in Eagle River Hosted by The Irish Club of Alaska, The Alaskan Scottish Club and The Celtic Community of Alaska, this market features Celtic vendors and live Celtic music. Made in Alaska Holiday Market 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; Alaska Pacific University, including Atwood Center, Moseley Sports Center and Carr-Gottstein Hall, 4500 University Drive This annual event features 120 businesses from across the state selling a variety of products, all certified through the official Made in Alaska Program.

Great Alaska Shootout Saturday and Sunday; Alaska Airlines Center, 3550 Providence Drive The University of Alaska Anchorage women’s basketball team hosts this tournament featuring teams from around the country. On Saturday, Seattle University and Chicago State face off at 5:15 p.m., followed by the Seawolves hosting No. 3 Louisville at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the winners of those Saturday games will play at 2 p.m. for the championship, followed by the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

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There will also be an Alaska Native and Native American Heritage Month celebration from 5-7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center. The celebration will be open to Great Alaska Shootout ticket holders and includes Native dance performances, traditional games, a regalia fashion show and cultural activities. Sweet Cheeks Cabaret Vaudeville Vibes 8 p.m. Saturday; The Broken Blender, 535 W. Third Ave.

The theme of this burlesque show is “Vaudeville Vibes” with some classic cabaret acts live at the Cheeky Room. Must be 21 to attend, and tickets start at $19.75. Anchorage Zine Fair Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; The Nave, 3502 Spenard Road This is an artist-led gathering of independent zine-makers, publishers, print-makers and activists in Anchorage. Free to attend, all ages welcome.