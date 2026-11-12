This weekend around Anchorage: Concerts, screenings, fundraisers, fairs and even a brawl!

Plus: Historian and ADN columnist David Reamer presents a talk on Spenard divorces.

Spenard Divorces with David Reamer 6 p.m. Thursday; UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall, 3700 Alumni Drive Anchorage historian and ADN columnist David Reamer presents a favorite topic for this week’s Seawolf Sessions — Spenard divorces.

The free lecture series is hosted by the UAA Alumni Association and is open to alumni, students, faculty, staff, guests and community members. S.O. Summit 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Anchorage Museum, 625 C St. This event “responds to a present-future shaped by overlapping emergencies and emerging possibilities for adaptation, preparedness, and action. ” It features artist talks, panel discussions, workshops, live performances, gallery tours and a community fair.

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One-day and two-day passes are available online . Vieux Farka Touré 7 p.m. Friday; Wendy Williamson Auditorium, 2533 Providence Drive Known as the “Hendrix of the Sahara,” Vieux Farka Touré has toured extensively and recorded music that has garnered millions of streams. Tickets start at $41 or $31 for students. Vitamin String Quartet 7:30 p.m. Friday; Atwood Concert Hall, 621 W. Sixth Ave.

This string quartet covers of popular favorites from Taylor Swift to The Weeknd along with film and TV classics. Tickets start at $40.50. 2026 Parks+Trails Recreation Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Kincaid Park Chalet, 6998 Raspberry Road This free community event celebrates ways to stay active, creative and connected in Anchorage throughout the year.

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It includes 30 local nonprofits, businesses, clubs, artists and community organizations aimed to help residents discover and learn about new opportunities. 7th Annual Brewery Brawl 6 p.m. Saturday; O’Malley Sports Center, 11051 O’Malley Centre Drive Team Beer — Ravens Ring — and Team Cider — Double Shovel — go head-to-head on the track. Outside of the action, there’s a halftime show and giveaways. Presale general admission tickets are $12, and admission at the door is $15.

Spenard Community Stories: Youth film screening 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday; The Nave, 3502 Spenard Road West High students produced short documentaries exploring Spenard’s unique history and people, which will be featured in this free screening. There will also be a moment of silence for Mr. Whitekeys. Macbeth 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Discovery Theatre, 621 W. Sixth Ave. The Anchorage Opera opens its season with Giuseppe Verdi’s inventive opera adapted from William Shakespeare’s famed tragedy.

Tickets start at $55. Spenard JazzFest Fundraiser 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; The Nave, 3502 Spenard Road This all-day event features workshops, live music and an afterparty. Check the jazz fest site for a full schedule. All-day tickets are $40 with tickets available to each of the workshops.

Alaska Youth Orchestra Fall Concert 4 p.m. Sunday; Atwood Concert Hall, 621 W. Sixth Ave. The Alaska Youth Orchestra opens its season under new music director David Platt. This show features works from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Margaret Brouwer, Samuel Barber and Aaron Copland celebrating America’s 250th. Tickets are $30 or $15 for anyone 18 and under.