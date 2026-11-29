The Supreme Court will hear arguments trying to overturn assault weapon bans that have been in place for more than 30 years.

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While Americans consider their ballooning post-holiday waistlines and dump money they really can’t afford to be spending into Black Friday holiday “deals,” the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear what could turn out to be one of the most consequential cases of its term to the American psyche. At stake is the question of whether states essentially have the right to enforce gun control over specific categories of weapons, or whether a state’s choice to ban “assault weapons” such as AR-15 semi-automatic rifles runs afoul of the right to bear arms included in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

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Or in more practical terms: When a mass shooter decides to target a public space full of innocent people, how efficiently should their weaponry allow them to be able to kill people? The use of actual, relevant context in interpreting the law, in order to benefit the lives of the citizens of this country, is of course expressly forbidden by the dogma of the highest court of the land.