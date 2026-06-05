This Week's Picks: Taylor Swift, Ryan Beatty, Tinashe, and More

A compilation of the most essential releases for this week with a focus on essential tracks, films, artists, and music. Top picks highlight song releases, song inspiration diets, music involvement on projects, new album releases by role models, sold new singles, and more

Taylor Swift confirms country roots after dropping basketful of easter eggs while Niall Horan released his new album ahead of the film and Tinashe teases her next chapter with a new single...the highlights include Swift's involvement on Disney film and Role Model's first taste of new music post 'Sally' virality, among others.

Check out all of this week's picks below. Swift's confirmation, Role Model's announcement of his third album, Tinashe's new single, and all other highlighted releases make up this week's picks for the most essential releases. Swift has confirmed her involvement on Disney film, playing the leading role of Jessie, which served as inspiration for her latest song.

"I Knew It, I Knew You. " This song tapped into her country roots while her vocals are distinctly modern-era, resulting in a modern-day, traditional country appeal. Role Model released his first taste of new music post-"Sally," a song that became his first hit, trending as high as number one on Adult Alternative Airplay. Tinashe released a new single titled,"Too Easy.

" This bouncy, confident song is a club of pop while hinting at how her life feels when she's simply living. Beatty, known as one of the quiet forces behind the scenes, turned his career around with his album "Again.

" He was scheduled to release his fourth album,"Magic," this month, the lead single of which being,"Secret Language.





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