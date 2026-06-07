THIS WEEK: Get ready for the typical summer pattern: Hot & humid with no rain

A hot and humid summer pattern continues, with temperatures near 90° and humidity making it feel closer to 100°, along with only a slight chance for stray showers. High pressure will dominate next week, resulting in an extended stretch without measurable rain and even warmer temperatures.

Hope you’ve been enjoying your weekend! It definitely feels like summer out there and that weather pattern will continue today. Morning clouds with plenty of peeks of sun throughout the day.

It’ll be hot and humid with a high near 90°, but humidity will make it feel like 100°. There is a small chance to see a stray shower at any given moment today. High pressure builds in next week, keeping rain out of the forecast for a while. In fact, it’ll be the longest we’ve gone without measurable rain for quite some time.

Temps will climb this week, too. There are early indications that we could have *some* tropical development in the Gulf next weekend. Right now, there are no indications that Texas would see any impacts from a potential system, but we will keep you posted! There are some early indications there could be some tropical development near the Gulf NEXT weekend.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.

When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music. Spurs + Storms?

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