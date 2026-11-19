Sick season is stressful enough. Don't let taking your baby's temperature add to it. Here's a mom's honest review of Momcozy's Wearable Thermometer.

Sick season hits a little differently when you have a baby in the house, especially when older siblings are bringing home germs from school. No matter how diligent you are about handwashing the minute everyone walks through the door , sometimes those germs still make their way around the house.

And there’s really nothing that makes you feel more helpless as a mom than caring for a sick child, am I right? You can offer all the comfort in the world, but sometimes you just have to ride it out and hope they feel better soon. After three kids, I can tell you it doesn’t get any less heartbreaking watching your little one feel miserable.

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The disrupted sleep, those middle-of-the-night coughing fits and constant use of the “boogy-sucker” are hard on everyone. Even something as simple as checking their temperature can become a challenge. Traditional thermometers, whether you’re swiping one across their forehead or trying to get one tucked under their arm or tongue, can be tricky with a squirmy baby who has no idea what you’re trying to do. Not to mention how challenging it is to get an accurate and consistent reading..

Instead of repeatedly interrupting the baby’s sleep to check their temperature, this little wearable sensor continuously monitors their temperature and sends the readings straight to my phone. We put it to the test when my son came down with a fever last week, and after using it firsthand, I wanted to share my experience. Here’s what you should know before deciding if it’s worth adding to cart this sick season. A good deal on a practical baby essential?

Yes, please. You can save 20% on the Momcozy Wearable Thermometer during their Black Friday sale.. In order to get temperature readings, you’ll first need to download the Momcozy app. Before you roll your eyes at adding ANOTHER app to your phone, hear me out.

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This is one app that actually makes sense to have, especially if you’re already using other Momcozy products. If you have a breast pump, baby monitor or other Momcozy devices, you can manage all of them within the same app rather than having a separate app for every product. I was surprised how fast the app paired the device to my phone.

All I had to do was take it out of the case and hold it close to my phone and it connected immediately – literally taking two seconds. Once it was paired, the thermometer showed up in my devices and I could start monitoring my son’s temperature.is just how small and lightweight the sensor is.

I placed it underneath my son’s arm, where the armpit meets the side of his chest, and it stays put with a little adhesive 3M sticker. It doesn’t seem to bother him – he still plays or sleeps soundly while it’s on. The sensor starts picking up his temperature pretty much immediately and sends updates to the Momcozy app every five seconds. Momcozy advertises accuracy within ±0.2°F, which is basically medical-grade accuracy.really stands out is the app experience.

It keeps a running graph of his readings, so I can see whether his temperature has stayed consistent or is starting to climb. You can set high and low temperature alerts, too, so you’ll know if the temperature reaches a point where you need to call the pediatrician. My only real complaint with the thermometer is that there’s no way to recharge the battery.

Similar to an Apple AirTag, you twist open the sensor to find a replaceable coin-cell battery, so you’ll need to keep a few extra CR2025 3V batteries on hand for when it eventually dies. The last thing I’d want is to reach for the thermometer when my little one is sick, only to realize the battery is dead and I don’t have a replacement.

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The one thing to know about the thermometer is that it connects to your phone through Bluetooth, so distance can be a factor. That’s where CozyLink comes in. It’s a small signal booster that plugs into a USB power source and connects to your home’s Wi-Fi. So, if I’m downstairs doing laundry, in the kitchen making dinner or just moving around the house while my son naps, I can still keep tabs on his temperature.

It’s an optional bundle, but definitely worth considering if you want to monitor your baby without sitting in the same room as they sleep. At the end of the day, I think this is one of those products that can give parents a little extra peace of mind, especially during sick season. When my kids aren’t feeling well, I naturally check on them more often and wonder if their temperature is going up or down.

It’s not going to tell me everything that’s wrong, but it does give me one more piece of information when I’m trying to figure out how to help them feel better.being especially helpful for families with kids in daycare, where it feels like someone is coming home sick almost every week. Babies can’t tell us what’s bothering them, so a lot of the time we’re left playing a guessing game when they’re fussy or uncomfortable.

At least having his temperature tracked is one less thing I have to wonder about, so I can focus on figuring out what else he needs. Because when your baby isn’t feeling well, a little peace of mind goes a long way.is a Key Account Manager and frequent contributor across Penske Media brands covering style, parenting, and sports content.

With a background managing affiliate programs for brands like Gap Inc. and RedBubble, she’s spent years immersed in the world of commerce media and consumer trends. She’s also a longtime fashion and lifestyle creator whose audience follows along for everything from mom life and home finds to style inspiration and honest product recommendations.

When she’s not working, she’s busy raising her three kids — ages 5, 3 and newborn — with her husband in Denver, CO.Moms Are Sharing Their Lives Before Kids in a Viral TikTok Trend. Some Are Calling it ‘Free Birth Control’She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.