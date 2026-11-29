Jess Cross joined 34 vendors at the Vintage and Maker's Market in Vista, selling handmade keepsakes as 63 million people nationwide were expected to shop small.

VISTA — As 63 million people nationwide were expected to shop on Small Business Saturday, dozens of vendors set up shop in Vista to connect shoppers with the perfect find.

Jess Cross was painting an ornament she was selling to one of her customers. It was her first time selling her work at the Vintage and Maker's Market in Vista.

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"This little dog's name is Rudy, so I'm trying to add a little more, I would say personality to him right now, so," Cross said. "Adding all the shading and stuff, but it's just a cute little keepsake for you to take home. " "Rudy was given to me by a person who wanted the ornament, so I'm like, 'give me the picture and I'll paint it for you on anything,'" Cross said.