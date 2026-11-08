This Virginia Resort Has Water Parks, Skiing, And Plenty To Do Year-Round

Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville has something for everyone to enjoy.

As a mother of a teenager, I’m always challenged to find activities that can compete with scrolling on TikTok. A few days in July atin Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley were the antidote to endless “I’m bored” pleas.

A farmers’ market, arts-and-crafts classes, an indoor and outdoor water park, and a spa kept my family of three engaged. And that’s just a fraction of the entertainment available across its 6,000 acres. More adventurous guests can speed down a new Mountain Mayhem coaster at 25 miles per hour or fly through a 100-foot zip line.

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For a more relaxing pursuit, guests can unwind in the Spa at Massanutten, which is open to teens and tweens and is where an esthetician gave my then-13-year-old daughter Muskan her first facial. As the expansive resort celebrates its 55th birthday this year, it continues to evolve. Early next year, the McGaheysville property will expand its indoor water park with a new high-speed water slide, wave pool, cabanas, and a kiddie pool with a slide.

It’s also adding an on-site 140-room hotel with family suites and a themed restaurant at ShenandoaH20, where guests can make a splash without leaving the building. The, which welcomes more than one million guests annually, says the water park is its top attraction, followed by skiing.

Even with so many activities at our disposal, we took a few moments to appreciate the mountain scenery, sipping coffee leisurely on our condo patio, which faced a wall of trees in a valley, with the on the horizon. After you take in the surroundings, explore the resort’s most popular and lesser-known gems. Since we vacationed in the summer, our family didn’t swoosh down the slopes.

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But in the coming months,from across the Mid-Atlantic will line up for their ski lift and hit 23 runs ranging from beginner to double black diamond trails for expert skiers and snowboarders. For more fun in the snow, the resort offers a 14-lane snow tubing hill that descends 120 feet and is open day and night, when bright neon lights illuminate the course.

The resort says snow tubing tickets are in high demand, and evening Northern Lights sessions always sell out. Families pile onto twisting, colorful slides at the, and one slide, called MASS Mayhem, tosses riders back into the air on a rainbow-colored vertical drop after they’ve descended the slippery spirals. I watched kids and adults tackle these rides, mesmerized by their bravery.

Preferring to stay closer to the ground, my daughter and I rode the waves, making it to the six-foot-deep end, where the buoyant water rushed over our five-foot frames. Between dips in the wave pool, we lounged, ordered food, and drank virgin piña coladas. Screens filled the downtime, too, but I appreciated Muskan’s comical TikTok video that incorporated our mother-daughter experience.

She and I mouthed the words to a viralOn rainy days, visitors can head to the indoor water park or Diamond Jim’s Arcade, which features more than 70 games and is located in the same building. We shot zombies, raced cars, played air hockey and Skee-Ball, and spun a big wheel, hoping to win 1,000 tickets redeemable for tchotchkes. After the water park, the Spa at Massanutten’s teen facial was the highlight for my Sephora-loving daughter.

While many spas won’t take anyone under 16, this spa accepts kids as young as 13 and uses gentler skin products, including Eminence Organic Skin Care’s exfoliating scrub. I accompanied Muskan to the treatment room, per the spa’s policy that an adult must be present with a minor. Between masks, I stepped out to enjoy cinnamon tea on the spa deck overlooking the Woodstone Meadows Golf Course, soaking up views of the pond and mountains.

Arts-and-crafts projects often fill my daughter’s downtime at home, so we thought a 3D Wood Sign-Making Class would be up her alley. But our mercurial teen wanted some solo time in the condo, so my husband took her place. We followed the instructor’s guidance to paint a circular wood board with a white “welcome” sign, mountains in various shades of blue, a yellow sun, and green Virginia pine trees.

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We glued wooden mountain and tree shapes onto the circular base to create the desired 3D effect. Focusing on shapes and colors for 90 minutes with another adult was more entertaining than I anticipated, as my husband and I enjoyed a friendly competition. Muskan preferred her dad’s sign, but I still think mine is better. The class is just one of many offered at Massanutten: Guests can try their hand at making jewelry, candles, soap, and tie-dye T-shirts.

Adults can also taste Virginia wines or indulge in a three-course cooking demonstration. Massanutten is well known for its abundant summer outdoor recreation, including two 18-hole golf courses, pickleball courts, kayaking, and horseback riding. The Kids Adventure Course offers a 100-foot zip line, a swinging vine bridge, and other challenges. The resort’s lesser-known indoor activities were better suited for our teen, who prefers to stay out of the sun’s rays during the height of summer.

She strengthened her hamstrings and upper body on the pull-up bars, followed by a round of volleyball with her dad at the massive Massanutten Fitness & Rec Club. The club also houses basketball courts, street curling, and several video games. I planned to use the dreamy 25-meter indoor lap pool, one of the resort’s six pools, but it was unexpectedly closed, so I headed outdoors to swim laps in the woodsy Mountain Peak Pool.

Another under-the-radar indoor attraction is Perfect Break, an e-sports center where guests can kick a soccer ball, swing a baseball bat, dodge zombies, play golf, and knock down bowling pins in games that are projected onto giant screens. It got our heart rates pumping as we enjoyed some friendly competition. Another lesser-known activity is the Wednesday morning farmers’ market, a convenient place for vacationers renting condos with kitchens to pick up farm-fresh eggs, local honey, and tomatoes.

We stopped by on our last day, ordered caprese crepes, and bought hand-painted coasters from a local business. While I waited in line for the crepe, my daughter bought freeze-dried candy from a vendor with “edibles” in its name. Furious, I was ready to unleash a torrent of strong words on the gentleman staffing the tent, but he assured me that, despite the misleading name, their products were just regular candy.

Relieved, we loaded our Subaru with food and gifts and prepared for our next Virginia adventure in Bath County.