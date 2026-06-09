This video doesn’t show June earthquake in Philippines

A video of people fleeing and screaming while a building’s ceiling collapses does not show a June earthquake in the Philippines. It was from a different earthquake two years ago.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake off the southern Philippines on June 8 local time has killed at least 35 people, injured hundreds and destroyed buildings. June 7 X post read, containing a video that showed people fleeing and screaming while debris fell from the building’s ceiling.

It gained more than 488,000 views within 16 hours of being posted. The footage was not taken during the June earthquake; it captured a different earthquake that shook the Philippines two years ago. Image shows President Donald Trump asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social to pardon Tiger Woods following a DUI charge.

President Donald Trump’s tariff policies “have forced American families to pay more than $1,700 each in tariff costs” since last year.

"The number of New Yorkers who consume cannabis daily or near daily is the same as the number of New Yorkers who buy coffee from a coffee shop daily or near daily — 1.2-plus million people. " "Michigan has spent more than $2.5 billion on incentives to companies since 2019, and so far, that fund, the SOAR fund, has created zero jobs.

" El presidente Donald Trump firmó una ley para aumentar el salario mínimo a $25 la hora y entra en vigor el 1 de junio.





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Mindanao Earthquake Earthquake In The Philippines Today

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