This Utah town hasn't charged this tax in decades, why they say they are starting

The City of West Haven hasn't charged its Energy Sales and Use Tax since it was first approved in 1998, but now they say it is considering collections.

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The City of West Haven hasn't charged its Energy Sales and Use Tax since it was first approved in 1998, but now they say it is considering collections.

The tax would be on every sale or use of taxable energy within the City of West Haven, equal to 6% of the value of the taxable energy delivered to the consumer. Although the ordinance for the tax was passed in 1998, officials say they never took steps to collect it. The tax is already collected by every other city in Weber County.

"Within the last three decades since the ordinance was passed, the population within the city has grown, which has increased the money needed to provide municipal services," the city wrote on social media. After considering various options, the City Council is considering beginning to collect the tax as an alternative to implementing a property tax. West Haven City is one of only five Utah cities that don't have a property tax.

"In the coming weeks, we’ll share more information with you about how this sales tax works, why we’re implementing it now, and how we propose to use these funds," the city explained. On Wednesday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing where residents can join to learn more about the tax, ask questions, and share concerns with officials, before a final decision is made. You can also join the meeting virtually here. Recent Northern Utah Stories





fox13 / 🏆 550. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A new specialty license plate will help pay off school lunch debt across UtahA new Utah license plate could soon help feed students across the state. The Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation is working with the DMV to launch a specialty plate by July 1.

Read more »

Utah father of 3 killed in paragliding accident remembered as adventurous and charismaticA family remembers a Utah man killed in a Draper paragliding accident earlier this month.

Read more »

New audit finds 'small handful' of noncitizens on Utah voter rollsAn audit of the more than 2 million registered voters in Utah found just a few dozen who are not American citizens, the lieutenant governor's office announced Wednesday.

Read more »

Over 99% of Utah voters confirmed to be U.S. citizens, review findsA review of Utah's voter registration rolls found that nearly all registered voters in the state are verified to be U.S. citizens.

Read more »