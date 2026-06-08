The Utah State Auditor is asking a Centerville City Council member to explain why a small pride flag she puts on the council dais doesn't violate the state's flag ban. The council member isn't backing down.

This Utah city council member is taking heat over a pride flag. She says she’ll go to court to keep it. Some complain the flag on the council’s dais violates a ban on unauthorized flags in government buildings, but the council member says the law doesn’t cover elected officials.

A pride flag sits on council member Cheylynn Hayman's desk on the Centerville City Council. The flag has drawn complaints to the Utah state auditor's office, citing a Utah law that bans such flags from government entities and schools. Dubbing June ‘Fidelity Month,’ Gov. Cox continues rightward shift away from being first to recognize PrideGov.

Cox goes off on Utah’s ‘dumb’ bill and SLC’s ‘dumb’ new flags even as city raises its Juneteenth banner Legislative leaders say SLC’s new flags are ‘political theatrics’ — but no word on if they’ll amend pride flag banA dispute over a prized Star Wars Lego collection led to a YouTube crusade. Then came the stalking charges in Utah. BYU star Richie Saunders stayed in Provo thanks to a Utah Jazz exec. Now, he dreams of playing for him.





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