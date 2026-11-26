Picking a favorite display, one key organizer said, is “like asking a mother who her favorite child is.”

Ogden • Last year, Ogden’s Christmas Village came in second in the country in a poll of the best holiday lights installations. This year, with an estimated 800,000 to a million lights, 58 Christmas-themed cottages, a Santa run and more, the city hopes to top the list.

Monte Stewart, the Ogden Park, Cemetery and Trails director, called the city’s Christmas village “a Christmas light display on steroids” — and he’s absolutely right. On a recent cold morning, The Salt Lake Tribune got a sneak peek of this year’s display. It’s a colorful, twinkling, magical installation in Ogden Plaza, with thousands of lights lining every tree, and large light-string sculptures, including deer, moose, reindeer, a giant globe and more dotting the park.

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It’s this kind of intricate and extensive Christmas lighting that landed Ogden’s Christmas Village at No. 2 on USA Today’s top 10 holiday lights installations in 2025. This year, the village features even more lights and the team working on it is encouraging visitors and supporters to vote in this year’s contest .