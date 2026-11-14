This Under-The-Radar Matchup Will Decide Oklahoma-Texas Tech Showdown in Week 11

One thing seems almost guaranteed going into Saturday's game between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech — there will be points.

The matchup pits the two highest-scoring teams in the Big 12 against one another. It also pits a couple of defenses that have had less than stellar outings this season.

But the game has high stakes. need a win to continue to control their own destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game. There are plenty of big matchups in this game. But this under-the-radar matchup may overcome them all.

Also read Four Storylines I'm Watching Most in Oklahoma State's Week 11 Matchup vs. Texas Tech

It’s a matchup you won’t hear about on TV — but it will matter. Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman AJ Holmes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Yes, it’s an unusual choice given that both teams have impressive offensive weapons and run the same scheme — the Air Raid. So why this matchup?

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Mercer has been one of the Cowboys’ most consistent offensive linemen all season. Among OSU offensive linemen that are considered full-time starters, Mercer’s overallWhen it comes to pass blocking, no one on the team has a better grade. Mercer’s 81.5 score for the season is ahead of Hanson’s 78.3. While Hanson is a more consistent blocker in the run and the pass, Mercer excels at pass blocking inside.

That’s going to come in handy on Saturday. Holmes is an unusual lineman. He’s 300 pounds, plays defensive tackle and he leads the Red Raiders with 7.5 sacks. Per PFF, he has 43 quarterback pressures, tied for third among all FBS players and has a 90.2 overall grade which is tied for 15th among power conference players.

That comes with a 90.7 overall pass rush grade. Most defensive linemen in a four-man scheme up front are looking to create space for linebackers. Holmes is seeking to create his own space to get to the quarterback. That makes Mercer’s job harder.

Quarterbacks will tell you that they’d rather deal with outside pressure than inside pressure, especially if they’re a pocket passer. The reasoning is simple. Outside pressure allows the quarterback to step up in the pocket and it gives him options. He can step into a throw.

He can step into a rushing lane. He can buy time, that extra-half second, to make a throw before he’s hit. Inside pressure is an undesirable variable for a quarterback. It’s in his face.

It requires him to try and get out of the pocket, take his eyes off the middle of the field and create space to throw. That inside pressure herds him into outside pressure and can leave him with nowhere to go. It’s the worst-case scenario for a quarterback like Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker — it leaves him with nowhere to go. Not every team has a Holmes.

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In fact, many don’t. Think about last week at Kansas State. Mestemaker didn’t face much interior pressure. The Wildcats didn’t have a potential first-round pick at defensive tackle like the Red Raiders do.

It requires Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris to adjust schemes and requires Mestemaker to adjust his internal clock on pass plays. Holmes has great quickness off the line of scrimmage. That extra half-second early may pay off big for the Red Raiders. That’s why Mercer has a big job ahead of him on Saturday night.

He’ll have help. He’s likely to get some assistance from Hanson and left guard Johnny Dickson III. But the interior must also contend with nose tackle Mateen Ibirogba, who is there to stop the run. There will be times where Mercer will have to handle Holmes 1-on-1, depending on the scheme and the situation.

Mercer must win those 1-on-1 showdowns so that Mestemaker has time to throw. If he does, the Cowboys have a shot to win this game. If he can’t, then the Red Raiders are going to make Mestemaker’s life hard all night. Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI.

He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.