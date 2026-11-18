The proceeds will go toward future development of Mercedes’ museum in Stuttgart.

to support the future development of its museum in Stuttgart. The drivable car is fitted with an original 2.4-liter, four-rotorRM Sotheby’s will auction it at the Palais du Louvre in Paris on February 3, 2027, the automaker announced this evening at an event held in its Manhattan dealership.

The C 111 is one of the most famous vehicles in Mercedes-Benz history. Unveiled at the 1969 Frankfurt International Motor Show, it carried design and technical innovations that had never been seen in the automotive industry. The C 111 never went into production, in part because of new emissions standards, high production costs, and the 1973 oil crisis. But it served as an experiment in new engine technologies, gullwing doors, and multilink rear suspension.

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Mercedes built only 17 prototypes, and the car heading to auction is known internally as “Car 33,” the third C 111-II ever produced. Mercedes says the car was built beginning in March 1970 and wears contemporary 8-by-15-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. For track use, the automaker fitted even lighter and wider 10-by-15-inch and 13-by-15-inch magnesium wheels. Both sets are included in the auction, although the magnesium wheels are now suitable only for display because of their age and condition.

In August 1970, Mercedes installed a 345-hp, 2.4-liter Wankel engine in the chassis’ center. It can propel the 2,734-pound supercar to speeds of up to 186 mph. In 2024, the C 111 was restored to running order at the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Fellbach, Germany. The restoration preserved the original patina of the exterior and interior, and the powertrain was thoroughly overhauled.

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According to Mercedes, as of last month the car had only 24,766 kilometers on its odometer. Mercedes-Benz has never sold a C 111 before. According to Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH, prospective buyers even sent blank checks to Stuttgart hoping to buy one of the prototypes. So this is about as rare as it gets.

“The desire to own one of these extraordinary vehicles has resurfaced time and time again ever since. To this day, the fascination of the C 111 remains undiminished and it continues to inspire us, as thedemonstrates. We are now turning a new page and, for the first time, passing one of these vehicles from our collection into new hands,” Breitschwerdt said.

Mercedes has partnered with RM Sotheby’s on major sales before, and the auction house will handle the C 111’s sale in Paris. The auction coincides with Retromobile Paris, and registered bidders can participate in person or by telephone. Gord Duff, president of RM Sotheby’s, expects the car to command significantly more than 25 million euros.

Back in 2022, Mercedes auctioned aProceeds from the C 111 sale will support the future development of the Mercedes-Benz Museum, including a digital twin designed to make its collection accessible to people around the world. Mercedes has contractually committed not to sell another C 111 for at least 25 years.

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Before going on the block, this C 111 will be on display at Retromobile New York and at RM Sotheby’s before going back to Germany for final touch-ups prior to the auction.in January 2015 and is an avid automotive enthusiast who enjoys playing golf, surfing, and running in his free time.