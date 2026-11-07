This Training Strategy Makes the Marathon Distance More Manageable. Here’s Why.

Use walk breaks to finish your first marathon—or even score a BQ.

with thousands of fellow competitors or a small hometown race. It’s a goal that requires plenty of dedication and consistency—along with hundreds of training miles and regular strength workouts—no matter where you are in your running journey.

But you can make the 26.2-mile distance more manageable with a smarter training and racing strategy: adding short walk breaks into your runs. , shows you how to successfully navigate marathon training and race day with intentional walk intervals. With the run/walk strategy, you can build your endurance for the marathon distance—while still prioritizing recovery and smarter training.

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Why walk breaks can help marathoners of all levels snag a PR—or even a Boston Qualifying time“ method is becoming more and more popular and more and more accepted for runners that are faster—not just runners that are trying to get into the sport. ” — Chris Twiggs, chief training officer, Galloway TrainingAdding walk breaks into your training isn’t reserved for marathon newcomers, nor does it mean you’ll perform slower on race day.

It’s a smart strategy runners of all levels can use—and it might even help you go faster than when you’ve previously run a full marathon without stopping. Pace your way to a performance breakthroughusing strategic walk breaks.

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“We’ve also talked to plenty of runners who have struggled with breaking a time barrier in the marathon,” says Chris Twiggs, chief training officer at Galloway Training. “But once they tried the run/walk method, they finally hit their goal. And in some cases, that meant earning a BQ. ” The faster you aim to go in your marathon, the shorter your walk breaks and the quicker your run pace.

You’ll set your training and race paces using your—beginner, intermediate, and advanced—to tackle the 26.2-mile distance. Across either 20 or 26 weeks, you’ll incorporate run/walk workouts, easy walks,Runners who already do walks or short run/walk workouts and want time to build up their time on feet and endurance for 26.2 miles. With the beginner plan, you’ll complete two 30-to-45-minute run/walk workouts, an easy walk of 20 to 45 minutes, two optional cross-training days, and a rest day each week.

Long runs start at two miles and work up to 26 miles in week 23. Running close to the 26.2-mile distance in training will help your body build endurance and prepare for the demands of the distance ahead of race day. For your long runs, keep your pace 90 seconds to two minutes slower than your predicted marathon pace.

On your cross-training days, you can do strength workouts to build resiliency, or also complete other complementary exercises likeThis plan follows some of the same training principles as the beginner plan, including two 30-to-45-minute run/walk workouts, two optional cross-training days, an easy walk day, and a rest day. Your long runs begin with five to nine miles and work up to 26 miles by week 17.

Runners who have already completed a marathon and want to finally break through a time barrier or run a new PR. You’ll also want a strong Each week of the advanced plan includes two optional cross-training days, a 30-to-45-minute easy run/walk workout, and a rest day. You’ll start with higher mileage for long runs compared to the beginner and intermediate plans, beginning with 12 to 14 miles. You’ll also complete consistent speedwork and race pace miles throughout your marathon build.

One crucial speed workout you’ll grow accustomed to during your training: mile repeats. To complete the workout, you’ll warm up for one mile, then run a mile at a pace 30 seconds per mile faster than your race pace. Afterward, you’ll walk for five minutes and repeat both the quicker mile and the five-minute recovery interval. The number of reps will progress from four to 14 miles.

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For example, if your marathon race pace is 10 minutes, you’ll run a mile at 9:30 pace, followed by five minutes of walking recovery. Race pace miles equal running faster than your easy run/walks and long runs. Run at the pace you plan to run on race day and use your goal run/walk ratio.marathoners often face by completing slow long runs working up to 26 miles.

It’s all part of a strong race plan rehearsal meant to help you feel strong come race day. Once you cross that start line, trust all of that training and weeks of practice to propel you to the finish. One of the most important rules of thumb: Nothing new on race day. Stick with your routine that you built during your training block, and refrain from adding new fuel sources, gear, and pacing strategies to your marathon.

In the first third of the marathon, you should feel relaxed—not huffing and puffing. If you feel like you’re pushing yourself too hard during the first miles, slow down and take more frequent walk breaks. You should save pushing the pace for the very end of your race, and if you conserve your energy early on, you’ll have enough left in the tank to close hard toward the finish.exist.

If you save your energy early on, you’ll likely find that toward the end of your race, you can tap into that energy and finish strong. Ashley is Editor of Content Hype at Hearst’s Enthusiast & Wellness Group. She is a former collegiate runner at UNC Asheville where she studied mass communication.

Ashley loves all things running; she has raced two marathons, plus has covered some of the sport’s top events in her career, including the Paris Olympics, U.S. Olympic Trials and multiple World Marathon Majors.