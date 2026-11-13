This Top Trump Aide Utterly Hates Him Now: Author

One of Trump’s most ardent supporters has seemingly done a U-turn.

As President Donald Trump’s White House continues to thin out, one of his closest allies has now turned completely against him, his longtime biographer alleges.podcast that the 80-year-old president’s ex-chief of staff, Susie Wiles, reversed her stance on her former boss as early as this summer, according to some White House insiders.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS “She has been the one who has kept this White House and West Wing in a pretty stable condition, which is unlikely in Donald Trump’s history,” he explained.

Also read Stephen Miller’s Creepy Phone Habit Exposed by Ex-Trump Aide

“And she has more and more—this is what’s been described to me as people who know her rather well and have seen her—is that this has flipped over at some point. And somebody suggested to me that this happened, really, over the summer, of pure coming to terms with how much she hates him. ” Wolff added, “And that increased and increased and increased and increased. And who would be surprised?

” Wiles had developed her disdain for her boss as early as this summer, one White House insider who told Wolff. The author said he doesn’t think Wiles will be bold enough to outright oppose Trump, but did mention how she was unafraid to come after a former employer before.

Advertisement

“She worked for Ron DeSantis,” Wolff said, bringing up Trump’s short-lived beef with the Florida governor during the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Trump and DeSantis have since patched up their rocky relationship after their brief beef ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Trump came after his Republican rival, mockingly dubbing him “Ron DeSanctimonious,” before DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump in January 2024.

“They had a falling out, and she went after him, right? I mean, in some sense, Trump’s reemergence in 2022 and then his attacks on Ron DeSantis,” he explained.

“His obliteration of Ron DeSantis was led by Susie Wiles. So never say never. ”Following her resignation and replacement by Stephen Miller, United Allies of America hosted a reception in Wiles’ honor on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. , according to Politico’s Thursday morning Some of the top Trump aide’s former White House colleagues attended the function, including Cabinet secretaries Scott Bessent, Chris Wright, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Keith Sonderling.

Other notable Trump administration officials that Playbook spotted at the event included U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and FCC Chair Brendan Carr, among others. Wolff added that Wiles will likely be subpoenaed by the next Congress, which has hinted at a wave of impending investigations into the Trump administration once its new Democratic members are sworn in in January..

Advertisement

New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s