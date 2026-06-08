This Tiny AI Camera Could Make Your Next Car Safer and Cheaper

Aptiv says one AI-powered camera can replace multiple sensors while adding new safety features.

AI to make your next car better and cheaper . It’s another tale of multitasking and doing more with less, and it’s touted as the industry’s first camera-only occupant detection system.

The vehicle safety legislative landscape currently includes FMVSS 208, which originated to require seat belts in 1968 and has morphed into an omnibus passive-restraint performance spec that now effectively requires all cars. And that detection requires fairly high fidelity for the front passenger seat, so the car knows whether to deploy the passenger bag normally, at reduced power , or not at all.

And legislation to prevent children being left behind in hot cars is expected to soon require camera or other detection of rear seat occupancy. —which has two decades of experience providing occupant detection systems—asked the question, what if a good camera, monitored by artificial intelligence, could do both jobs? The answer promises to delete meaningful cost from a new vehicle’s bill-of-materials , to make the car easier and hence cheaper to assemble, and even to unlock new design possibilities. Let’s unpack this stuff first. Front passenger seat occupancy sensors can be pricey. They typically involve strain-gauge load cells in the front seat tracks, pressure mats, weight-sensing bladders, or integrated load-measuring seat structures.

These sensors all require power, ground, and communications wiring—some of it shielded. Rear occupancy sensing can be as simple as seat buckle detection or pressure sensors that don’t weigh the occupants. Not having to calibrate and validate these systems saves more money. Assembly is simplified, with less wiring to connect and fewer unique seat variations to wrangle.

Aptiv claims it can lower BoM cost by 40 percent; the full knock-on savings could potentially amount to between $80–$200 per vehicle. With these carefully calibrated occupancy detectors out of the way, designers have more latitude to introduce new seat architectures, thinner seats, lightweight seat structures, fold-flat seats, and removable seats. Massage systems become way easier to calibrate, as well.

This Advanced Occupancy Classification system uses a wide-angle camera mounted at the bottom of the rearview mirror, positioned to see front and rear seats clearly. These cameras are being added to new vehicles now in anticipation of the expected “Hot Car” legislation. It senses occupants, recognizes their faces, and determines their posture—even noting out-of-position problems like feet on the dash. It can identify booster chairs and front- and rear-facing child seats, too.

The camera’s biggest challenge is determining front passenger seat occupant mass, given that a 5-foot-2 adult woman and a 12-year-old child may have similar visual dimensions, and either could be wearing a bulky winter coat. But this is where AI steps in to save the day, discriminating based on facial cues and apparel assessments. But Aptiv claims AOC has been developed to meet all FMVSS 208 performance standards.

The system will be displayed in early June 2026 at InCabin USA, as ready for implementation, but no contracts have been announced as of press. The savings can’t come soon enough! Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox! I started critiquing cars at age 5 by bumming rides home from church in other parishioners’ new cars.

At 16 I started running parts for an Oldsmobile dealership and got hooked on the car biz. Engineering seemed the best way to make a living in it, so with two mechanical engineering degrees I joined Chrysler to work on the Neon, LH cars, and 2nd-gen minivans.

Then a friend mentioned an opening for a technical editor at another car magazine, and I did the car-biz equivalent of running off to join the circus. I loved that job too until the phone rang again with what turned out to be an even better opportunity with Motor Trend. It’s nearly impossible to imagine an even better job, but I still answer the phone…





MotorTrend / 🏆 230. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vallejo ‘Baby Rave’ celebrates Teeny Tiny GraduatesChildren ages filled the Norman C. King Community Center for a graduation celebration with glow sticks, youth DJs and a dance floor lit by black lights.

Read more »

'Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution': India's young 'cockroaches' hold first protestThe Cockroach Janta Party, a social media movement in India that started as a parody, faces its first test as its founder leads a demonstration in New Delhi.

Read more »

Film fanatics flock to booth in tiny LA restaurant after viral Obsession sceneThe longtime eatery has seen an influx of moviegoers eager to snap photos at the exact booth featured in a key scene from the film.

Read more »

Seattle opens Interbay tiny home village, falls short of shelter goalA new tiny home village has opened in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, providing dozens of units for adults experiencing chronic homelessness. Is it falling short for Seattle's goals? FOX 13 looks at the numbers.

Read more »