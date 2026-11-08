This Thumb-Sized Mini Knife Fits On Your Keychain (And Actually Looks Useful)

A new Kickstarter project by Tikzer showcases a versatile little mini knife, ideal for everyday carry uses while being remarkably light and small.

Everyday carry knives can provide useful functions and can either be designed for utility tasks or as self-defense weapons, but rarely as both. In terms of products geared toward utility, you can find plenty of great examples.

Take one of the several available , for instance. It's important that an EDC knife be compact enough to be highly portable, not a bulky item that becomes uncomfortable to carry.project by creator Jing Wang. The idea is, many EDC knives are too heavy and may include several tools that are hardly touched.

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The Tikzer G11 tips the scale at just over 5 grams and when the folding-style, Wharncliffe blade is in the open position, it measures just 1.7 inches . With these psychical characteristics, Tikzer boasts you won't even remember you have it, until of course, it's needed.

However, the G11's miniscule dimensions might lead you to believe it can't possibly be a hearty cutting tool. Fortunately, the handle is crafted from titanium and the blade itself is Damascus steel. Not only does a Damascus steel blade typically hold its edge longer, but due to the forging process of layering several pieces of steel together, it forms a unique wavy pattern for an added aesthetic touch.

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In addition, the way in which the G11 folds down, doesn't slide the blade across the handle in any way, which would otherwise cause wear. Despite the G11's diminutive size, Tikzer assures those interested that the knife is very capable. Which is believable considering the amount ofand also pack a punch in terms of utility.

The G11 Kickstarter page includes a video demonstrating the cutting potential of the product, along with several still images, offering up useful scenarios for the G11. For instance, the mini knife is shown cutting through material like paper, packaging material like boxes and bubble wrap, whittling the end of a new pencil into a point, and even slicing through a small corded rope.

These are all tasks a person could conceivably come across on a regular basis, lending to the notion that this EDC knife may get frequent use. With regard to cost, you can become a backer and receive a G11 , for as low as $35. There are other purchasing options which include two, three, four, and even five G11 knives bundled together, the latter running $148.

In addition, Tikzer also offers several accessories which could prove to be useful add-ons. For instance, you can opt to include a Resin Glow Tube to your G11 for an extra $4, which installs into a slot on the handle, lighting up in the dark. There is also a necklace attachment for $6, and a few different keychains to choose from, the standard priced at $9 and the quick-release at $14.

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Of course, there are the typical Kickstarter pitfalls that any product can fall into. Production challenges, delays, and whether or not the shipped product will be received well by backers can all work to gum up the process. But beyond that, being that the G11 is so small and light, what's to stop customers from easily losing it?

How many times have small items like lip balm or a set of keys slipped out of your pocket or taken a ride through the wash cycle by accident? If you're considering the G11, it may make sense to purchase either the keychain or necklace along with it, as this could help prevent it from going missing. Aside from accidentally misplacing the G11, it's important to consider an EDC knife's size vs its functionality.

While yes, Tikzer's product may be more comfortable to carry than something bigger, a larger EDC knife may be able to offer more than a blade. Just imagine all the . It ultimately depends on your preference, but if the idea is to have a portable utility tool on hand, some may find the G11's small, singular blade limiting.